Rajasthan: Rare Extra-Hepatic Hydatid Cyst Removed Successfully At Jaipur’s SMS Medical College
A 15 cm parasitic cyst that developed outside the liver behind the uterus was safely removed by Jaipur surgeons, marking a rare, challenging surgical achievement.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
By Aditya Atre
Jaipur: The surgical team at Sawai Man Singh Medical (SMS) College has achieved a significant medical milestone by performing a highly rare and complex surgery to remove an extrahepatic hydatid cyst at Kanwatia Hospital.
SMS surgeon Dr Pankaj Porwal said that this disease is usually found in the liver. However, when the cyst develops outside the liver, it is termed an extra-hepatic hydatid cyst. Such cases account for less than 10 per cent of all hydatid cysts, making both diagnosis and treatment particularly challenging.
He explained that a 35-year-old woman from Kota had endured persistent abdominal pain for a long time. Detailed investigations revealed a large mass measuring approximately 15×12 cm located behind the uterus. The team suspected a hydatid cyst and planned surgery based on the initial assessment.
During the operation, doctors discovered the cyst lodged behind the uterus and in front of the large intestine, closely attached to major blood vessels and the ureter. Recognising the seriousness, the surgical team removed the cyst with great precision and without any complications. The patient remained stable during and after the procedure and now enjoys good health.
What Is A Hydatid Cyst?
A hydatid cyst is caused by a parasitic infection, usually by the tapeworm Echinococcus. The infection spreads through contact with infected dogs or livestock. Once inside the body, the parasite can form fluid-filled sacs (cysts) in organs such as the liver and lungs, as well as other tissues.
If the cyst develops in unusual locations within the abdomen, such as behind the uterus, around the intestines, or in the pelvic region, it becomes an extremely complex condition. There is also a risk of rupture during surgery, which can lead to severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) or spread of infection.
The complex surgery was successfully performed by Dr Pankaj Porwal and his team at SMS Medical College. Key members of the surgical team included Dr DP Maurya, Dr Sunil Sharma, Dr Hemendra Patidar, Dr Mahendra and Dr Ishan.
The anaesthesia team, led by Dr Prashant, played a crucial role, while staff members Kamal and Manoj also made notable contributions to the successful procedure.
