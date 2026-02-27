ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Rare Extra-Hepatic Hydatid Cyst Removed Successfully At Jaipur’s SMS Medical College

By Aditya Atre

Jaipur: The surgical team at Sawai Man Singh Medical (SMS) College has achieved a significant medical milestone by performing a highly rare and complex surgery to remove an extrahepatic hydatid cyst at Kanwatia Hospital.

SMS surgeon Dr Pankaj Porwal said that this disease is usually found in the liver. However, when the cyst develops outside the liver, it is termed an extra-hepatic hydatid cyst. Such cases account for less than 10 per cent of all hydatid cysts, making both diagnosis and treatment particularly challenging.

He explained that a 35-year-old woman from Kota had endured persistent abdominal pain for a long time. Detailed investigations revealed a large mass measuring approximately 15×12 cm located behind the uterus. The team suspected a hydatid cyst and planned surgery based on the initial assessment.

During the operation, doctors discovered the cyst lodged behind the uterus and in front of the large intestine, closely attached to major blood vessels and the ureter. Recognising the seriousness, the surgical team removed the cyst with great precision and without any complications. The patient remained stable during and after the procedure and now enjoys good health.