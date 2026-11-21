ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Railway Track Blast: Police Arrest Third Accused Linked To Pakistan-Based Handler

Rajasthan Railway Track Blast: Police Arrest Third Accused Linked To Pakistan-Based Handler ( ETV Bharat )

Sri Ganganagar: Rajasthan Police claimed to have achieved another breakthrough in connection with the November 3 explosion on a railway track in the Sri Ganganagar district by arresting a third accused in the case.

According to officials, the accused, Harpreet Singh, was apprehended in Gurdaspur, Punjab and brought to Rajasthan on a production warrant, where he was already lodged in jail in connection with a firing incident reported around 15 to 20 days ago.

IPS officer Nitin Chaudhary confirmed the arrest and alleged that Singh had shared the location of the railway track with a Pakistan-based terror handler identified as Shah. “We are investigating his role in the blast and his links with the handler,” he said. The explosion took place on the evening of November 3 on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway track near Village 50 GB in the Ramsinghpur area near the India-Pakistan border, which resulted in damage to the railway sleepers.