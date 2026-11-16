Rajasthan Railway Track Blast Case: Explosives Recovered Near Rail Line; Defused By Bomb Squad
Investigating Officer Nitin Chaudhary said that one of the explosives was defused by the BDS while the other was already broken.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Anupgarh/Ramsinghpur: In a significant development in the probe into the November 3 IED blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway track in Rajasthan, police on Monday recovered two suspicious bomb-like objects near the railway track in the vicinity of Ramsinghpur. The explosives have been defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad.
Investigating Officer Nitin Chaudhary stated that the police have been conducting ongoing interrogations of Mahakdeep Kaur and Davinder Singh, who were arrested in connection with the IED blast that took place on the railway track near village 50 GB on November 3.
Chaudhary said that during questioning, the suspects revealed the presence of two suspicious boxes near the railway track. Acting on this information, Chaudhary, accompanied by a police team and the suspects, arrived in the Ramsinghpur area on Monday.
Following the suspects' leads, the police conducted an on-site verification near the 'Peer ki Dargah,' approximately 300 meters ahead of the Ramsinghpur railway station, the officer said. He said that two suspicious boxes were discovered 10 to 20 meters away from the railway line. These objects were found just 500 meters from the Ramsinghpur police station.
According to Chaudhary, one of the boxes was damaged, while the other was found intact. Given the gravity of the situation, the police immediately cordoned off the area and summoned a bomb disposal squad.
Chaudhary said that Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar Yadav was briefed on the entire sequence of events. Security agencies were alerted, and a bomb disposal squad along with an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team was summoned to the scene, he added.
The bomb disposal squad, which arrived from Jaipur, conducted an inspection and, following necessary security protocols, defused one of the devices, which was confirmed to be a bomb, he said. A second box was found already broken and in a damaged state, with its contents scattered nearby, added the officer.
The FSL team also arrived at the site to carry out an investigation. A detailed examination is currently underway to determine the exact nature and composition of the materials found within these suspicious objects.
Area sealed, traffic halted
Following the discovery of the suspected explosives, the police sealed the entire area surrounding the shrine. As a precautionary measure, traffic on the road was halted, and public movement was restricted.
Railway authorities were also informed and placed on high alert. Due to these security measures, the Anupgarh-Suratgarh train had to be held at the Anupgarh railway station. Once the bomb disposal squad completed its operation and security checks were concluded, the train was allowed to depart, albeit with a delay of approximately 45 minutes.
During police interrogation, the arrested accused disclosed that they had visited the area a second time, on October 12–13. It has also emerged that they planted an IED in the vicinity during this visit.
Investigative agencies are now probing the potential link between the two suspicious boxes found near the shrine and the railway track blast that occurred on November 3, as well as the motive behind the accused placing these items there.
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