ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Railway Track Blast Case: Explosives Recovered Near Rail Line; Defused By Bomb Squad

Anupgarh/Ramsinghpur: In a significant development in the probe into the November 3 IED blast on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway track in Rajasthan, police on Monday recovered two suspicious bomb-like objects near the railway track in the vicinity of Ramsinghpur. The explosives have been defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

Investigating Officer Nitin Chaudhary stated that the police have been conducting ongoing interrogations of Mahakdeep Kaur and Davinder Singh, who were arrested in connection with the IED blast that took place on the railway track near village 50 GB on November 3.

Chaudhary said that during questioning, the suspects revealed the presence of two suspicious boxes near the railway track. Acting on this information, Chaudhary, accompanied by a police team and the suspects, arrived in the Ramsinghpur area on Monday.

Following the suspects' leads, the police conducted an on-site verification near the 'Peer ki Dargah,' approximately 300 meters ahead of the Ramsinghpur railway station, the officer said. He said that two suspicious boxes were discovered 10 to 20 meters away from the railway line. These objects were found just 500 meters from the Ramsinghpur police station.

A bomb disposal squad probes the blast along the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway track (ETV Bharat)

According to Chaudhary, one of the boxes was damaged, while the other was found intact. Given the gravity of the situation, the police immediately cordoned off the area and summoned a bomb disposal squad.

Chaudhary said that Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar Yadav was briefed on the entire sequence of events. Security agencies were alerted, and a bomb disposal squad along with an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team was summoned to the scene, he added.

The bomb disposal squad, which arrived from Jaipur, conducted an inspection and, following necessary security protocols, defused one of the devices, which was confirmed to be a bomb, he said. A second box was found already broken and in a damaged state, with its contents scattered nearby, added the officer.