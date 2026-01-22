No More Sharing Of Photos & Videos Of Arrestees On Social Platforms Or With Media: Rajasthan Police After HC Order
The Rajasthan Police will no longer share photos and videos of arrested accused on social media platforms or with the media.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Jaipur: Following strict directions from the Rajasthan High Court, the state police have decided not to share photos or videos of arrested accused on social media platforms or with the media, in a move aimed at protecting the dignity and privacy of people in police custody.
The Rajasthan Police Headquarters issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this regard making it clear that police will no longer share photos and videos of arrestees. This is to ensure humane, civilised, and lawful treatment of the accused, the order said. Moreover, the SOP mentioned that such accused will not be presented before the media in a humiliating manner.
The order issued by ADG (Crime) Hawa Singh Ghumaria to the Police Commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur and the Superintendents of Police of all districts, referred to the decision passed by the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur on January 20, 2026, and issued SOPs regarding the right to privacy of arrested accused.
"Humane, civilised, and lawful treatment of the arrested accused must be ensured. Instructions have also been issued against publicly displaying the accused in a humiliating manner or presenting them as criminals," the order mentioned.
The SOP further states that photos and videos of arrested accused cannot be uploaded on social media, official or unofficial police platforms, and will not be shared with the media either. Furthermore, the arrested accused will not be presented before the media in a humiliating manner. Even in police briefings, the language used regarding the arrested accused will be carefully chosen and respectful.
The ADG order also mentioned that proper and safe arrangements including seating, travel and staying should be made for the accused while they are in police custody. Police have also been asked to exercise extra care towards women, the elderly, young girls, and vulnerable groups.
It is worth mentioning that the Rajasthan High Court, in a judgment delivered on January 20, 2026, had directed the police to be careful in the treatment of arrested accused persons, citing photo circulation as violation of rights.
