ETV Bharat / state

No More Sharing Of Photos & Videos Of Arrestees On Social Platforms Or With Media: Rajasthan Police After HC Order

No More Sharing Of Photos & Videos Of Arrestees On Social Platforms Or With Media: Rajasthan Police After HC Order ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Following strict directions from the Rajasthan High Court, the state police have decided not to share photos or videos of arrested accused on social media platforms or with the media, in a move aimed at protecting the dignity and privacy of people in police custody.

The Rajasthan Police Headquarters issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in this regard making it clear that police will no longer share photos and videos of arrestees. This is to ensure humane, civilised, and lawful treatment of the accused, the order said. Moreover, the SOP mentioned that such accused will not be presented before the media in a humiliating manner.

The order issued by ADG (Crime) Hawa Singh Ghumaria to the Police Commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur and the Superintendents of Police of all districts, referred to the decision passed by the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur on January 20, 2026, and issued SOPs regarding the right to privacy of arrested accused.

"Humane, civilised, and lawful treatment of the arrested accused must be ensured. Instructions have also been issued against publicly displaying the accused in a humiliating manner or presenting them as criminals," the order mentioned.