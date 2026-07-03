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Rajasthan Police Seize Rs 2.2 Crore Worth Of MD Drugs, Two Traffickers Arrested In Balotra

The team secretly camped in the area and collected information through informers and technical surveillance.

Rajasthan Police Seize Rs 2.2 Crore Worth Of MD Drugs, Two Traffickers Arrested In Balotra
Seized drugs (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 3, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Balotra: Rajasthan Police have arrested two alleged drug traffickers and seized 2.2 kilograms of illegal MD drugs valued at more than Rs 2.2 crore in a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking in Balotra district.

Police said the operation was carried out under the special anti-drug campaign, 'Operation Vishbhanjan', launched to curb drug abuse and dismantle narcotics networks in the state.

According to Balotra Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar, police had been receiving continuous complaints about illegal drug trafficking in the Dhorimanna police station area after Balotra was carved out as a separate district. Acting on the inputs, the District Special Team (DST) spent nearly a month gathering intelligence and monitoring suspicious activities in the region.

The team secretly camped in the area and collected information through informers and technical surveillance. On Friday, after receiving specific information, a joint team of the DST and Dhorimanna police station, led by Station House Officer Rawataram Potliya, launched a planned raid.

The accused were residing in an isolated dwelling located amid sand dunes, away from the populated area. Police personnel had to trek nearly four kilometres through sandy terrain before surrounding the house from all sides and carrying out the raid.

During the operation, police recovered 2.2 kilograms of MD drugs, estimated to be worth Rs 2.20 crore, from the residence. The police also seized Rs 1.25 lakh in cash.

The two accused, identified as Chenaram and Hanumanram, have been arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the law. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the narcotics and identify other members of the trafficking network.

Read More:

  1. Uttarakhand STF Busts Major Drug Racket In Kumaon, Heroin Worth Rs 3.10 Crore Seized
  2. NCB Seizes 1.33 Lakh kg Narcotics Worth Rs 1,980 Crore in 2025, Conviction Rate Rises to 66.8%
  3. Bengaluru Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 27.42 Crore In Six Raids; Nigerian Among Eight Arrested

TAGGED:

DRUGS SMUGGLING IN BARMER
MD DRUGS SMUGGLERS ARRESTED
CRIME IN BARMER
NARCOTICS SEIZURE
RAJASTHAN POLICE

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