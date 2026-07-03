ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Police Seize Rs 2.2 Crore Worth Of MD Drugs, Two Traffickers Arrested In Balotra

Balotra: Rajasthan Police have arrested two alleged drug traffickers and seized 2.2 kilograms of illegal MD drugs valued at more than Rs 2.2 crore in a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking in Balotra district.

Police said the operation was carried out under the special anti-drug campaign, 'Operation Vishbhanjan', launched to curb drug abuse and dismantle narcotics networks in the state.

According to Balotra Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar, police had been receiving continuous complaints about illegal drug trafficking in the Dhorimanna police station area after Balotra was carved out as a separate district. Acting on the inputs, the District Special Team (DST) spent nearly a month gathering intelligence and monitoring suspicious activities in the region.

The team secretly camped in the area and collected information through informers and technical surveillance. On Friday, after receiving specific information, a joint team of the DST and Dhorimanna police station, led by Station House Officer Rawataram Potliya, launched a planned raid.