Rajasthan Police Rescue Over 50 Labourers Held Captive In Maharashtra

Pratapgarh: Rajasthan Police have rescued at least 53 tribal labourers, including 40 men and 13 women, from Sholapur, Maharashtra, and brought them back to Pratapgarh district. They were allegedly held captive for nearly two months and forced to work in a sugarcane field without wages.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Adithya said that tribal men and women from the Ghantali, Pipalkhunt, and Parsola police station areas of the district were lured by agents with promises of good wages, free food, and accommodation in Indore.

“The agents took them to Jabud village in the Akluj police station area of Maharashtra’s Sholapur district about two months ago. However, they were forced to work in sugarcane fields for different landlords without wages,” he said.

The SP identified the accused agents as Sitaram Patil from Maharashtra and a man named Khan from Alwar, Rajasthan. They allegedly took nearly Rs 30 lakhs in advance from the landlords under the guise of wages, but not a single rupee was given to the labourers.

“When the labourers demanded their wages, they were beaten and subjected to indecent behaviour. Later, they were held captive in farmhouses and enclosures,” police said.