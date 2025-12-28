Rajasthan Police Recover 3,820 Bottles Of Codeine Syrup, One Arrested
SP Yogesh Goyal said police team swung into action after receiving information that suspicious drugs were being brought to Udaipur by a transport company.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Udaipur: In a crackdown on the illegal drug traders, Rajasthan police recovered a large quantity of codeine-based cough syrup from a transport company's warehouse in the state. During the joint operation by the Goverdhan Vilas police station and the District Special Team, police seized a total of 3,820 bottles in 29 cartons and arrested one accused person from the spot.
Superintendent of police Yogesh Goyal said that the police team swung into action after receiving a tip-off that suspicious drugs were being brought to Udaipur through a transport company. Acting on this information, a raid was conducted late Saturday night at a warehouse in Balicha. Upon seeing the police team, a young man, who was present at the warehouse, panicked and tried to flee, but he was apprehended after being surrounded by personnel.
The accused was supplying these drugs without any valid authorisation, police said. A thorough search of the warehouse was conducted and 29 cartons were found containing 3,820 bottles of codeine-based syrup. The investigation revealed that this consignment was sent to Udaipur in the name of various pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad.
Drug control officer, Anirudh, confirmed that the codeine phosphate present in the syrup is a derivative of opium, which falls under the category of controlled substances under the NDPS Act. The accused only possessed a general retail drug license and did not have any special permission for the sale or supply of such narcotic drugs. Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and efforts are underway to bust the illegal drug racket.