Rajasthan Police Recover 3,820 Bottles Of Codeine Syrup, One Arrested

Udaipur: In a crackdown on the illegal drug traders, Rajasthan police recovered a large quantity of codeine-based cough syrup from a transport company's warehouse in the state. During the joint operation by the Goverdhan Vilas police station and the District Special Team, police seized a total of 3,820 bottles in 29 cartons and arrested one accused person from the spot.

Superintendent of police Yogesh Goyal said that the police team swung into action after receiving a tip-off that suspicious drugs were being brought to Udaipur through a transport company. Acting on this information, a raid was conducted late Saturday night at a warehouse in Balicha. Upon seeing the police team, a young man, who was present at the warehouse, panicked and tried to flee, but he was apprehended after being surrounded by personnel.