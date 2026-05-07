Rajasthan Police Launch Massive Manhunt For Gang-Rape Accused In Dholpur
Rajasthan Police said when the girl's brother reached the scene, the accused assaulted him and fled.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Dholpur: Rajasthan Police have launched a massive manhunt for two youths, who allegedly gang-raped a 19-year-old girl in Dholpur district, an official said on Wednesday.
According to the girl's family, a youth from their village, in collusion with another youth from a neighbouring village, lured her away with them and allegedly raped her in their house. Based on the family's complaint, a case was registered and further investigations are underway.
Anoop Kumar, Circle Officer (CO) of Dholpur Rural said a youth from the victim's village took her to his house, where the youth from the neighbouring village allegedly raped her while he kept watch outside.
The incident came to light when the victim's brother learnt of the incident and rushed to the accused's house. Upon reaching the scene, he was utterly shocked. As soon as the accused saw the girl's brother, they severely assaulted him before fleeing the scene.
The CO said that the family members immediately filed a case at the police station against the two accused. "The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. The police have conducted a spot inspection of the crime scene, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected evidence. The medical examination of the victim has also been completed," the CO said.
The police are currently conducting raids at potential hideouts of the two accused. He assured that the accused would be arrested shortly and legal action would be ensured.
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