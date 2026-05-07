ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Police Launch Massive Manhunt For Gang-Rape Accused In Dholpur

Dholpur: Rajasthan Police have launched a massive manhunt for two youths, who allegedly gang-raped a 19-year-old girl in Dholpur district, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the girl's family, a youth from their village, in collusion with another youth from a neighbouring village, lured her away with them and allegedly raped her in their house. Based on the family's complaint, a case was registered and further investigations are underway.

Anoop Kumar, Circle Officer (CO) of Dholpur Rural said a youth from the victim's village took her to his house, where the youth from the neighbouring village allegedly raped her while he kept watch outside.