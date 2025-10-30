Rajasthan Police In Action Mode To Curb Gangster Influence On Social Media Users; Launch 'Op Shikanja' For On-Ground Crackdown
Published : October 30, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST
Jaipur: In the wake of growing trend of social media users, especially youngsters, falling into the trap of following or glorifying gangsters on various online platforms, Rajasthan Police have launched a crackdown on such gangsters using social media to flaunt crimes and attract followers.
At the same time, the Jaipur (South) Police, under 'Operation Shikanja', have seized vehicles and weapons, and taken strict action against hotels and guest houses found aiding criminals. Police said the goal is not only to put a check on crime rate but also to prevent youths from falling into its trap.
Officials said many criminals are now using platforms like Instagram and Facebook to showcase power and attract followers, many of whom unfortunately see them as role models. To counter this concerning trend, teams have been formed to identify such followers, counsel the students, and take legal action against those with criminal records.
Recently, DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma instructed the state's police officials to take a tough stand in such cases. As per the orders, the cyber team of the police is constantly monitoring the accounts of criminals on social media platforms.
Jaipur (South) DCP Rajarshi Raj stated that strict monitoring is being maintained on social media. "Those who follow and glorify gang members and criminals are being identified. A station-wise list of such individuals is being compiled and their backgrounds are also being investigated," the official said.
On the recent trends, he highlighted that youngsters and students who follow gangsters and like and comment on their posts and reels are found to have no criminal record, they are being counseled and their parents are also being restrained. However, legal action is being taken against those with prior criminal records.
DCP Raj further stated, "It has often been observed that young children consider gangsters as role models, following them on social media, liking and commenting on their posts. Later, many of these individuals enter the world of crime. If these youths are monitored and counseled early, we can prevent them from entering the world of crime."
'Operation Shikanja'
The DCP also said that the police have launched 'Operation Shikanja' to curb organised crimes in Jaipur (South). "In a recent four-day intensive operation, vehicles were seized to crackdown on individuals with criminal tendencies; weapons were confiscated and cases were registered under the Arms Act. Strict action is also being taken against hotels and guest houses aiding criminals," he added.
DCP Raj informed that in light of the recent firing incidents, five cases have been registered against suspects under the Arms Act at Shiprapath, Mahesh Nagar, Muhana, Shyam Nagar, and Shivdaspura police stations. "Often it has been seen that criminals stay in hotels and guest houses before and after the crime. Hotel CCTV footages and registers were also inspected as part of the campaign. E-visitor and other details were also verified. Notices were issued to 33 hotel operators after negligence was found. Five FIRs were filed under the Arms Act. As many as 110 vehicles, including 44 four-wheelers and 66 two-wheelers, were also seized," he added.
Explaing the most common modus operandi, the senior police official said that criminals usually use stolen vehicles in criminal activities. "Criminals with bike theft charges in the last five years have also been arrested as part of the drive. Surprise checks were conducted at bike and car rental shops. Subsequetly, a car rental operator was arrested. Along with preparing dossiers for criminals, their mobile phones are also being checked," the DSP said.
