Rajasthan Police In Action Mode To Curb Gangster Influence On Social Media Users; Launch 'Op Shikanja' For On-Ground Crackdown

Jaipur: In the wake of growing trend of social media users, especially youngsters, falling into the trap of following or glorifying gangsters on various online platforms, Rajasthan Police have launched a crackdown on such gangsters using social media to flaunt crimes and attract followers.

At the same time, the Jaipur (South) Police, under 'Operation Shikanja', have seized vehicles and weapons, and taken strict action against hotels and guest houses found aiding criminals. Police said the goal is not only to put a check on crime rate but also to prevent youths from falling into its trap.

Officials said many criminals are now using platforms like Instagram and Facebook to showcase power and attract followers, many of whom unfortunately see them as role models. To counter this concerning trend, teams have been formed to identify such followers, counsel the students, and take legal action against those with criminal records.

Recently, DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma instructed the state's police officials to take a tough stand in such cases. As per the orders, the cyber team of the police is constantly monitoring the accounts of criminals on social media platforms.

Jaipur (South) DCP Rajarshi Raj stated that strict monitoring is being maintained on social media. "Those who follow and glorify gang members and criminals are being identified. A station-wise list of such individuals is being compiled and their backgrounds are also being investigated," the official said.

On the recent trends, he highlighted that youngsters and students who follow gangsters and like and comment on their posts and reels are found to have no criminal record, they are being counseled and their parents are also being restrained. However, legal action is being taken against those with prior criminal records.