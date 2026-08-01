ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Police Crack 78-Year-Old Moneylender's Murder In Bhilwara, One Arrested

Bhilwara: Rajasthan Police have cracked the murder of 78-year-old moneylender Shobhalal Jain in Bhilwara district, arresting one of the alleged accomplices while efforts are underway to apprehend the main accused and his accountant, Roshan Gurjar, officials said on Saturday.

According to Bagor police, Jain, a resident of Bawlas village, was allegedly murdered by his bookkeeper Roshan Gurjar and his friend Narayan Lal Sargara with the intention of taking possession of Rs 70 lakh in cash and property worth crores of rupees.

Bagor police station in-charge Bachraj Choudhary said Jain had gone on a religious pilgrimage with Gurjar on July 18. While returning, Gurjar allegedly enlisted his friend Narayan to execute the murder. Police said Narayan held Jain while Gurjar pressed his mouth, killing him. The accused allegedly taped Jain’s mouth to prevent him from shouting.

The duo then allegedly tied Jain’s body to a cement pillar and dumped it into a deserted well before fleeing the area.

Police said Gurjar, who worked as Jain’s bookkeeper and driver, was aware that the moneylender was carrying around Rs 70 lakh. To persuade Narayan to join the conspiracy, Gurjar allegedly offered him a liquor party and promised him Rs 10 lakh for his role in the murder.