Rajasthan: Police Crack 78-Year-Old Moneylender's Murder In Bhilwara, One Arrested
Jain was allegedly murdered by his bookkeeper Roshan Gurjar and his friend Sargara with the intention of taking possession of Rs 70 lakh cash
Published : August 1, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Bhilwara: Rajasthan Police have cracked the murder of 78-year-old moneylender Shobhalal Jain in Bhilwara district, arresting one of the alleged accomplices while efforts are underway to apprehend the main accused and his accountant, Roshan Gurjar, officials said on Saturday.
According to Bagor police, Jain, a resident of Bawlas village, was allegedly murdered by his bookkeeper Roshan Gurjar and his friend Narayan Lal Sargara with the intention of taking possession of Rs 70 lakh in cash and property worth crores of rupees.
Bagor police station in-charge Bachraj Choudhary said Jain had gone on a religious pilgrimage with Gurjar on July 18. While returning, Gurjar allegedly enlisted his friend Narayan to execute the murder. Police said Narayan held Jain while Gurjar pressed his mouth, killing him. The accused allegedly taped Jain’s mouth to prevent him from shouting.
The duo then allegedly tied Jain’s body to a cement pillar and dumped it into a deserted well before fleeing the area.
Police said Gurjar, who worked as Jain’s bookkeeper and driver, was aware that the moneylender was carrying around Rs 70 lakh. To persuade Narayan to join the conspiracy, Gurjar allegedly offered him a liquor party and promised him Rs 10 lakh for his role in the murder.
Narayan, a resident of Sargara Adarsipura village, runs a pani puri business in Madhya Pradesh and is reportedly an old friend of Gurjar. After the murder, he allegedly fled the village and took refuge in Udaipur.
Police said a team reached Udaipur on Saturday after receiving information about Narayan’s whereabouts. When officers attempted to apprehend him, he allegedly tried to escape by jumping over a wall. He was injured in the process and sustained an injury to his foot, following which police arrested him.
The police are now conducting searches for Gurjar, who remains absconding. Investigators are also probing the alleged motive, the handling of Jain’s money and property, and the role of others who may have been involved in the conspiracy.
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