ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Police Bust ISI Funding Network, Agent Held From Maharashtra

Jaipur: The CID (Intelligence) wing of the Rajasthan Police has busted a network that provided funding for espionage through the arrest of an agent from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, who is said to be funnelling money from the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI to people carrying out activities against India.

The arrested accused, known as 41-year-old Rafiq Chand Shaikh, who hails from Harsul in the Aurangabad district, has been caught after a rigorous investigation carried out by the intelligence wing. As per reports of the police, initial interrogation has provided startling revelations about how the network operated. The CID (Intelligence) wing will present Shaikh in court on Thursday for his remand.

ADG (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said the arrest came after the questioning of two spies who were arrested by the Rajasthan CID (Intelligence) this year in February under the Official Secrets Act, 1923. These two people—Jhabra Ram from Jaisalmer and Sumit Kumar, an MTS employee of the Air Force Station in Dibrugarh, Assam—are charged with leaking classified information about the Indian Army to ISI handlers.

The meticulous investigation into the flow of money showed that the money given to these two spies by ISI in return for classified information was delivered to them through Shaikh. In the interrogation process, it was found that Shaikh was directly communicating with the ISI handler for about four years.