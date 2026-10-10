ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Police Bust Inter-State Human Trafficking Racket; Minor Girl Rescued, 3 Arrested

Jhalawar: The Rajasthan Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an inter-state human trafficking racket and rescued a minor girl after arresting suspects, including a married couple, in Jhalawar district.

According to officials, the racket spanning Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was exposed after police received an intelligence tip-off regarding a conspiracy to sell the girl in Ghodakheda village, located within the Manoharthana area of the district.

​Manoharthana Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Yadav said the police team rushed to the scene immediately upon recognising the gravity of the information.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhalawar, Amit Kumar said the girl was initially lured from Uttar Pradesh and brought to Nagda in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. "The accused were on their way to sell her off to a customer in Rajasthan, but police raided the designated location just as preparations to finalise the sale were underway," he said.

"Brokers were preparing to sell the girl at the location. The police presence foiled the conspiracy and the girl was rescued from the clutches of the accused," Yadav said.

Police identified the arrested couple as Shankar Chauhan and his wife Kajal, also known as Sajni, both residents of Nagda. "The couple lured the victim to Madhya Pradesh, while the third arrested accomplice, Balusingh Gurjar, a resident of Manoharthana, orchestrated the logistics to sell her to an unidentified buyer in Rajasthan," they said.

Following the raid, the victim was safely rescued and handed over to her family after completing necessary legal formalities. A formal case was registered against the trio, and they are being interrogated to trace broader network links. “The case is being investigated from all angles, and further action will be taken based on the interrogation of the accused," said SP Kumar.