Rajasthan Police Bust Gang Stealing From Devotees; 26 Women Among 30 Arrested
Rajasthan Police said the gang wore local attire and used luxury cars to rob devotees during a religious procession, reports Vimal Joshi
Published : October 12, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Didwana-Kuchaman: Rajasthan Police claimed to have busted a criminal gang accused of stealing gold and silver jewellery from devotees during a religious procession, arresting 30 individuals, including 26 women, on Monday.
Officials said that the gang would take advantage of the large gathering and infiltrate the procession to target female devotees. "The latest theft occurred during a crowded Kalash Yatra held in conjunction with a Bhagwat Katha event in Kuchaman City, which drew more than 2,000 participants," they said.
Kuchaman Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Khadav said that the suspects used sophisticated tactics to execute the thefts. "Gang members would conduct advance reconnaissance of crowded religious venues and blend into the crowd by wearing local attire. Once inside, they used hand signals to coordinate, surround isolated victims and snatch valuable jewellery, including gold chains, necklaces, and traditional Madaliya pendants," he said.
Khadav said that the gang executed these thefts with such finesse that the victims often did not realise immediately that their jewellery had been stolen. Police acted on a complaint after several victims realised their valuables were missing during the procession and raised an alarm.
"Alert citizens managed to detain a few suspects at the scene while others attempted to flee," said an eyewitness, Sitaram Kumawat. He said responding police officers chased down the remaining suspects and apprehended them with the assistance of the public.
A preliminary probe revealed that the gang members travelled to targeted religious events in luxury vehicles to avoid suspicion. "All 30 arrested individuals are reported to be residents of various districts across Rajasthan," said police.
Authorities suspect the network has operated similar chain-snatching schemes at other religious gatherings outside of the Didwana-Kuchaman district. "Sustained questioning of the 30 accused individuals is currently underway as we gather intelligence to map out the gang's entire network and verify their involvement in prior unresolved theft cases," they added.
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