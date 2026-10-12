ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Police Bust Gang Stealing From Devotees; 26 Women Among 30 Arrested

Arrested gang members ( ETV Bharat )

Didwana-Kuchaman: Rajasthan Police claimed to have busted a criminal gang accused of stealing gold and silver jewellery from devotees during a religious procession, arresting 30 individuals, including 26 women, on Monday.

Officials said that the gang would take advantage of the large gathering and infiltrate the procession to target female devotees. "The latest theft occurred during a crowded Kalash Yatra held in conjunction with a Bhagwat Katha event in Kuchaman City, which drew more than 2,000 participants," they said.

Kuchaman Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Khadav said that the suspects used sophisticated tactics to execute the thefts. "Gang members would conduct advance reconnaissance of crowded religious venues and blend into the crowd by wearing local attire. Once inside, they used hand signals to coordinate, surround isolated victims and snatch valuable jewellery, including gold chains, necklaces, and traditional Madaliya pendants," he said. Khadav said that the gang executed these thefts with such finesse that the victims often did not realise immediately that their jewellery had been stolen. ​Police acted on a complaint after several victims realised their valuables were missing during the procession and raised an alarm.