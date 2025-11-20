ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Police Bust Financial Fraud Racket In Bharatpur, Solve Temple Theft Case In Sirohi

Bharatpur: Police in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan have busted a racket wherein more than three lakh investors were allegedly duped of over Rs 3500 crore. Five suspects have been nabbed for allegedly operating a fake investment website and its associated network. The Police have also seized Rs 40 lakh in cash, cryptocurrency worth the same amount, along with five vehicles.

Circle Officer (CO) Pankaj disclosed that a case was registered at Mathura Gate Police Station on November 15, 2025, about a website and mobile app encouraging people to invest in foreign cryptocurrencies and the forex market while promising huge profits.

He said the platform offered high returns on investments, bonuses and additional incentives for enrolling more people. The investigation revealed that the company was not registered with any of the authorised Indian agencies like Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

The Police said that the website, which was shown to be operating in Russia since 2016, was actually launched in Jaipur in November 2022. Sandeep and Rajat Sharma were found to be key players in the website's creation and operation.

CO Pankaj stated that the investigations revealed that the fake investment platform had been posing as an international large-scale company from the very beginning. The website claimed to have over 47 lakh users and was managing $4.3 billion in funds. It also claimed that the company had been operating in Russia since 2016 in an attempt to boost investor confidence and convince them to invest in a safe and established foreign company. However, these claims were exposed during the course of the investigation.