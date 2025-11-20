Rajasthan Police Bust Financial Fraud Racket In Bharatpur, Solve Temple Theft Case In Sirohi
While three persons have been arrested in the Bharatpur case, the Police have nabbed three persons for the temple theft
Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST
Bharatpur: Police in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan have busted a racket wherein more than three lakh investors were allegedly duped of over Rs 3500 crore. Five suspects have been nabbed for allegedly operating a fake investment website and its associated network. The Police have also seized Rs 40 lakh in cash, cryptocurrency worth the same amount, along with five vehicles.
Circle Officer (CO) Pankaj disclosed that a case was registered at Mathura Gate Police Station on November 15, 2025, about a website and mobile app encouraging people to invest in foreign cryptocurrencies and the forex market while promising huge profits.
He said the platform offered high returns on investments, bonuses and additional incentives for enrolling more people. The investigation revealed that the company was not registered with any of the authorised Indian agencies like Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
The Police said that the website, which was shown to be operating in Russia since 2016, was actually launched in Jaipur in November 2022. Sandeep and Rajat Sharma were found to be key players in the website's creation and operation.
CO Pankaj stated that the investigations revealed that the fake investment platform had been posing as an international large-scale company from the very beginning. The website claimed to have over 47 lakh users and was managing $4.3 billion in funds. It also claimed that the company had been operating in Russia since 2016 in an attempt to boost investor confidence and convince them to invest in a safe and established foreign company. However, these claims were exposed during the course of the investigation.
The police found that the platform's actual users numbered only around 4.7 lakh, a mere 10% of the company's claims. Furthermore, the alleged fund management figures were also false. Instead of the $4.3 billion claimed by the company, the actual deposits were found to be only $350 million or approximately Rs 3100 crore. A second website operated by the same gang has also been found to have defrauded 9,000 users of $58 million (approximately Rs 500 crore).
Those arrested include Atul Kumar and Mukul Kumar of Sanganer in Jaipur, who were involved in the online investment platform's technical and operational work for a long time.
Meanwhile, the arrested Krishna Kumar of Shivdaspur was responsible for managing the website and handling user data. Rakesh Sharma of Bhusavar in Bharatpur and Umraomal of Mansarovar in Jaipur, connected with the network, have also been arrested.
CO Pankaj stated that investigations are on to identify other members of the network and recover the stolen funds. Meanwhile, the Sirohi Police claim to have solved the mystery behind the theft at Ambavji Jain Temple in Jawal. They have arrested three alleged thieves and recovered around 11 kg of silver and gold jewellery stolen from the temple.
The Police teams used technical surveillance, CCTV footage and a network of informants to track down the accused. Superintendent of Police Dr. Pyarelal Shivran disclosed that the accused cleverly targeted religious sites and isolated areas and immediately changed districts after committing thefts. Those arrested are Mohan alias Movnaram alias Dinesh of Heral Khurd in Udaipur, Hansaram of Moriyafali Panetra and Joshi alias Joshiya of Manavton Ki Phali in Pali.
Read More
Two Accused Arrested From Mehsana In 'Mule Account' Scam Worth Over Rs 8.37 Crore
SC Notice To Centre, CBI, ED, Anil Ambani On Plea Alleging Massive Banking, Corporate Fraud