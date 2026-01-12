Rajasthan Police Book 38 Constables For Securing Jobs Using Fake Documents
Published : January 12, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
Jalore: The Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) has booked at least 38 constables for allegedly securing jobs in the 2018 and 2021 recruitments using fake documents and dummy candidates.
The fresh fraud comes to the fore amid several instances of paper leaks and corruption in government recruitments.
Additional Director General (ADG) SOG Vishal Bansal said the probe revealed strong evidence against the accused, who include 26 constables from the 2018 batch and 12 from the 2021 batch.
“Signatures of several constables did not match those on their recruitment applications and other documents, while some documents were found to be completely fake. We will summon all the accused soon for questioning,” he said.
The case stems from a complaint received by the SOG in July 2024, following which the Rajasthan Police Recruitment and Promotion Board wrote to the Jalore Superintendent of Police (SP), ordering an investigation into all constable recruitments conducted over the past five years.
Later, the preliminary probe revealed cases of forged signatures, following which an expert committee was formed for a detailed investigation of both recruitments. “Forensic examination revealed that the photos and signatures of 38 police personnel did not match the documents submitted at the time of recruitment,” officials said, citing the probe report.
The panel report was sent to the SOG, based on which the case has now been registered.
More about accused constables
In the 2018 constable recruitment case, 26 constables named as accused include Jaisaram, Dinesh Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Ghevar Chand, Yashwant Singh, Badram, Gopilal, Harish Kumar, Narpat Singh, Naparam, Suresh Kumar, Chatararam, Bhanaram, Ramesh Kumar, Sushila Kumari, Shantilal, Devi Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Dungararam, Revantiraman, and Khushiram.
From the 2021 recruitment batch, cases have been registered against Pradeep Kumar, Anil Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Dhanwanti, Priyanka, Lalita, Nirmala, Sapna Sharma, Sandeep Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, and Sohanlal.
ADG Bansal stated that similar cases of fraud had also surfaced in the 2023 constable recruitment. “Investigations are ongoing in districts other than Jalore, and more cases are likely to be uncovered in the future,” he said.
