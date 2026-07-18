ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Police Block 1.37 Lakh Suspicious SIMs In Alwar In Crackdown On Cyber Crime

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have blocked a record 1.37 lakh suspicious mobile SIM cards in Alwar district as part of an intensified crackdown on cyber crime, helping significantly reduce cyber fraud hotspots in one of the state's most vulnerable regions, officials said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said a dedicated cyber wing -- Anti Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (A4C) -- has been established in the district to strengthen institutional coordination and monitoring, with the initiative already yielding positive results.

Using technical and financial intelligence, police targeted suspicious SIM cards and mobile devices, key tools used by cyber criminals.

"Through action on the 'Pratibimb' portal, Alwar Police have so far got a record 1,37,522 suspicious SIM cards and 53,536 mobile IMEI numbers blocked," Chaudhary said, adding that the district has ranked first in the country in blocking such SIM cards.

He said sustained police action has led to a sharp decline in cyber fraud hotspots, with their number dropping from 1,240 in January 2026 to 689 in June 2026.