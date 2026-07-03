Rajasthan Police Arrest Youth Allegedly Linked To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti
Preliminary investigations into the accused's mobile phone show that he had been in contact with Shahzad Bhatti through WhatsApp and Instagram.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Barmer: Barmer police in Rajasthan have arrested a 20-year-old man allegedly linked to notorious Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti through social media platforms. The police received inputs from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
The accused, identified as Bashir Khan, a resident of Gagaria village in the Ramsar police station area of the border district of Barmer, is suspected of sharing sensitive information with the Pakistan-based gangster.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Arya, an FIR has been registered against Bashir, son of Adman Khan, and he has been taken into custody.
Preliminary investigations into the accused's mobile phone show that he had been in contact with Shahzad Bhatti through WhatsApp and Instagram. Police said the communication shows that Bashir shared important information, thus authorities to registered a case and arrested him.
"The nature of the information shared by the accused with Shahzad Bhatti is being investigated," the ASP said, adding that the accused will be produced before a court and taken into police remand for further interrogation.
Police are also investigating how long Bashir had been in contact with the Pakistani gangster and whether he had shared any confidential or sensitive information.
Investigators are trying to ascertain if other individuals are connected to the accused or are part of a larger network. Police said that if any additional names emerge during the investigation, those individuals will also be booked and arrested.
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