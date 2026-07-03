ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Police Arrest Youth Allegedly Linked To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti

Barmer: Barmer police in Rajasthan have arrested a 20-year-old man allegedly linked to notorious Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti through social media platforms. The police received inputs from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The accused, identified as Bashir Khan, a resident of Gagaria village in the Ramsar police station area of the border district of Barmer, is suspected of sharing sensitive information with the Pakistan-based gangster.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Arya, an FIR has been registered against Bashir, son of Adman Khan, and he has been taken into custody.

Preliminary investigations into the accused's mobile phone show that he had been in contact with Shahzad Bhatti through WhatsApp and Instagram. Police said the communication shows that Bashir shared important information, thus authorities to registered a case and arrested him.