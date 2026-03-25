ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Police Arrest Man for Trying to Contact Pakistani Terrorist Shahzad Bhatti

Hanumangarh: A man has been arrested by Hanumangarh Town Police in Rajasthan for allegedly attempting to contact Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. A case has been registered against both.

The accused has been identified as Jaswant Kumar alias Sonu Kumhar, a resident of Kishanpura Dikhnada village under Town police station. A case has been filed against him for sedition, and an investigation has been initiated.

Town Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar Bishnoi said that Jaswant Kumar alias Sonu had contacted Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti twice through his Instagram account. On both occasions, he shared his mobile number during chats and wrote, “Brother, contact me, I have some urgent work.”

Sonu had also shared a video of weapons posted by Bhatti on social media. The investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Mohar Singh.

Bhatti Active In Rajasthan After Punjab

Pakistani and ISI-backed terrorist Shahzad Bhatti has been active in Punjab and has been linked to incidents of firing, murder, and grenade attacks on police stations.