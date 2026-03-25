Rajasthan Police Arrest Man for Trying to Contact Pakistani Terrorist Shahzad Bhatti
Interrogation reveals an IED hidden in Hanumangarh for five days, a suspected blast plot failed after terrorists could not receive RDX via drone.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Hanumangarh: A man has been arrested by Hanumangarh Town Police in Rajasthan for allegedly attempting to contact Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. A case has been registered against both.
The accused has been identified as Jaswant Kumar alias Sonu Kumhar, a resident of Kishanpura Dikhnada village under Town police station. A case has been filed against him for sedition, and an investigation has been initiated.
Town Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar Bishnoi said that Jaswant Kumar alias Sonu had contacted Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti twice through his Instagram account. On both occasions, he shared his mobile number during chats and wrote, “Brother, contact me, I have some urgent work.”
Sonu had also shared a video of weapons posted by Bhatti on social media. The investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Mohar Singh.
Bhatti Active In Rajasthan After Punjab
Pakistani and ISI-backed terrorist Shahzad Bhatti has been active in Punjab and has been linked to incidents of firing, murder, and grenade attacks on police stations.
Recently, in the case of an attack at a border outpost in Gurdaspur, Punjab, where two policemen were killed, Bhatti had posted a video of the firing on Instagram. The youths involved in the firing were reportedly around 20-22 years old.
Bhatti is now becoming active in Rajasthan as well. His links have also emerged with terrorists arrested in Ambala with explosive IEDs. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the seized IED had been hidden in Hanumangarh for five days.
A bomb blast was allegedly being planned in Hanumangarh, but the terrorists failed to receive RDX from Pakistan via drone in time and later moved the IED out.
Social Media Accounts Under Surveillance
Terrorist Bhatti is often active on social media and allegedly lures Indian youths into carrying out criminal activities. After his name surfaced in connection with Hanumangarh for the first time, the district’s cyber police and other agencies began closely monitoring his social media accounts.
Several of his accounts have been taken down. Recently, Delhi Police arrested Bhatti’s associate Harmandeep Singh in Delhi, who was allegedly planning terrorist activities in India.
Also Read:
- Vijayawada Terror Link Case: Three Youths Arrested For Online Extremist Activities
- Kashmir Woman Separatist Asiya Andrabi Awarded Life Imprisonment In UAPA Case, Her Associates Get 30 Years Each
- Ghaziabad 'Terror' Revelations: Photos, Videos, Location Data Of Sikar's Khatu Shyam Temple Sent To Pakistan