Rajasthan Police Arrest 22 Cyber Fraudsters Under 'Operation Antivirus 2.0'

Bharatpur: Police in Rajasthan have achieved significant success against cybercrime by arresting 22 cyber fraudsters while one juvenile has been detained from various areas.

The campaign launched under Operation Antivirus 2.0 has been launched to curb cybercrime in Deeg district. According to officials, the accused were arrested during anti-cybercrime operations launched under six police stations in the district—Jurhara, Kotwali Deeg, Kaman, Khoh, Sikri, and Kaithwada. Police seized 33 Android mobile phones, 22 fake SIM cards, 26 ATM cards, fake passbooks and checkbooks, and three vehicles from the accused.

Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Meena stated that Jurhara police arrested four youths red-handed while attempting cyber fraud at night in the Gaushala forest near the new tehsil. The accused include Vakil, 29, Rehmat, 19, Nazir,27, residents of the Jurhara area, and Arif,19, a resident of Kuliyana, Kaithwada. Five mobile phones and four fake SIM cards were seized from their possession according to the SP.

Likewise, Deeg Kotwali police arrested seven wanted cyber fraudsters in separate cases. The arrested accused are Arif, Abbas, Tahir, Mubarik, Jaffer, Saikul alias Ganga, and Insaf, all residents of the Bhilmaka police station, Deeg area.

In another operation, police from Sikri police station arrested five cyber fraudsters from the foothills of Sewal Mandir Road and detained one juvenile. The arrested accused are Bilal,23, Asraf,33, Hasab,20, Sahil,20 and Aaqib,20, residents of the Deeg-Alwar area. Ten mobile phones, six ATM cards, and a Thar vehicle (RJ 60 CB 3217) were recovered from their possession. According to the police, the accused used to create fake WhatsApp, Facebook, and OLX accounts and commit fraud under the pretext of offering cheap goods or rewards.