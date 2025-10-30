Rajasthan Police Arrest 22 Cyber Fraudsters Under 'Operation Antivirus 2.0'
The accused were arrested from various areas under six police stations under Operation Antivirus aimed at curbing cybercrime.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST
Bharatpur: Police in Rajasthan have achieved significant success against cybercrime by arresting 22 cyber fraudsters while one juvenile has been detained from various areas.
The campaign launched under Operation Antivirus 2.0 has been launched to curb cybercrime in Deeg district. According to officials, the accused were arrested during anti-cybercrime operations launched under six police stations in the district—Jurhara, Kotwali Deeg, Kaman, Khoh, Sikri, and Kaithwada. Police seized 33 Android mobile phones, 22 fake SIM cards, 26 ATM cards, fake passbooks and checkbooks, and three vehicles from the accused.
Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Meena stated that Jurhara police arrested four youths red-handed while attempting cyber fraud at night in the Gaushala forest near the new tehsil. The accused include Vakil, 29, Rehmat, 19, Nazir,27, residents of the Jurhara area, and Arif,19, a resident of Kuliyana, Kaithwada. Five mobile phones and four fake SIM cards were seized from their possession according to the SP.
Likewise, Deeg Kotwali police arrested seven wanted cyber fraudsters in separate cases. The arrested accused are Arif, Abbas, Tahir, Mubarik, Jaffer, Saikul alias Ganga, and Insaf, all residents of the Bhilmaka police station, Deeg area.
In another operation, police from Sikri police station arrested five cyber fraudsters from the foothills of Sewal Mandir Road and detained one juvenile. The arrested accused are Bilal,23, Asraf,33, Hasab,20, Sahil,20 and Aaqib,20, residents of the Deeg-Alwar area. Ten mobile phones, six ATM cards, and a Thar vehicle (RJ 60 CB 3217) were recovered from their possession. According to the police, the accused used to create fake WhatsApp, Facebook, and OLX accounts and commit fraud under the pretext of offering cheap goods or rewards.
Kaithwada police arrested four cyber fraudsters, Rashid,25, Abbas,22, Yunus,19, and Sajid,20, from the foothills of Olanda Hill. Six mobile phones, seven SIM cards, 10 ATM cards, one passbook, one checkbook, and two motorcycles were seized from the accused. The accused engaged in sextortion and defrauding people by offering cheap goods online, police said.
Acting on a complaint filed on the national cyber reporting portal 1930, Kaman police arrested Arman,24, a resident of Bilang. According to the police, the accused used to defraud people by sending fake text messages and scanners on the PhonePe app. Two mobile phones and four SIM cards were recovered from their possession.
In a similar operation, Khoh police arrested Anees, 30, a resident of Toda and a cyber fraudster who had been absconding for three months. Police said that the accused provided fake accounts and SIM cards to the fraud gang. A case was registered against the accused and he was handed over to the Cyber Police Station, Deeg.
SP Om Prakash Meena stated that under Operation Antivirus 2.0, continuous action is being taken against cyber criminals across the district. He appealed to the public not to trust any unknown links, calls, scanners, or online offers and to immediately report suspicious activity to the cyber helpline 1930.
The SP stated that police investigation revealed that the accused used stolen or fake SIM cards to create fake accounts and defraud people through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, OLX, etc. They lured people with promises of cheap goods, online rewards, free gifts, or assistance, and then withdrew the money through scanners. Some of the accused used sextortion and fake video calls to blackmail people.
