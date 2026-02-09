Rajasthan POCSO Court Sentences Two To Life Imprisonment For Minor's Gangrape
The 14-year-old told police in her statement that the accused youth took her to Bhiwadi with his friend, rented a room and gangraped her.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 11:04 PM IST|
Updated : February 9, 2026 at 11:13 PM IST
Alwar: In a significant verdict in a case of gang rape of a minor in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, judge Jagendra Agarwal of the Special POCSO Court No. 1 sentenced two accused to rigorous life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine on both the accused.
According to special public prosecutor Vinod Kumar Sharma, the girl’s mother, in an FIR, stated that on November 6, 2024, her 14-year-old daughter was sleeping at home. The next morning, when she went to give her tea, the minor was found missing from her room. Her mother tried to find her but found no trace.
She also said that the victim's family suspected a young man, who also went missing from home with his motorcycle. The minor's mother then lodged a complaint. The police started an investigation based on the family's complaint. He said that the police located the minor in Bhiwadi.
The special public prosecutor said that the girl told the police in her statement that the accused youth took her to Bhiwadi with his friend. They rented a room and kept her there for several days and gang-raped her. Sharma said that the police arrested both the accused and presented the charge sheet in court.
He said that during the trial, the prosecution presented a total of 22 witnesses and 26 documents in the court. After giving both sides an opportunity to be heard, judge Jagendra Agarwal found both the accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine on the accused.