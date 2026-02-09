ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan POCSO Court Sentences Two To Life Imprisonment For Minor's Gangrape

Alwar: In a significant verdict in a case of gang rape of a minor in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, judge Jagendra Agarwal of the Special POCSO Court No. 1 sentenced two accused to rigorous life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine on both the accused.

According to special public prosecutor Vinod Kumar Sharma, the girl’s mother, in an FIR, stated that on November 6, 2024, her 14-year-old daughter was sleeping at home. The next morning, when she went to give her tea, the minor was found missing from her room. Her mother tried to find her but found no trace.

She also said that the victim's family suspected a young man, who also went missing from home with his motorcycle. The minor's mother then lodged a complaint. The police started an investigation based on the family's complaint. He said that the police located the minor in Bhiwadi.