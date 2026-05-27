ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Petrol Pump Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Jun 1 Over Supply, Pricing Issues

A petrol filling machine is displayed at a petrol pump after the third hike in petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi on Saturday, May 23, 2026. ( IANS )

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association has warned of an indefinite strike by petrol pump operators across the state from June 1, if the state government fails to address their demands related to fuel pricing, supply shortages and administrative action against dealers.

Reduction in VAT is also one of the main demands of the association, which sent a letter to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday in which the association has sought immediate intervention of the CM and demanded a meeting with the government before June 1.

Association president Rajendra Singh Bhati alleged that despite repeated letters and emails, no meeting had been convened at the level of the principal secretary. "The biggest issue dealers are facing is disruption in petrol and diesel supply. Several petrol pumps in the state are running dry daily," he said.

According to the association, oil companies have imposed fuel supply limits through verbal instructions, WhatsApp messages and mobile communication. The dealers alleged that pump operators supplying fuel beyond the prescribed limits were facing unilateral action, including suspension of sales and issuance of notices, leading to confusion among consumers and crowding at fuel stations.

The association also expressed resentment over pressure from oil marketing companies to sell branded fuel despite weak consumer demand due to higher prices. Bhati also raised concerns over restrictions on diesel supply in drums to farmers ahead of the sowing season. "The curbs could create serious problems in rural areas during the monsoon and agricultural operations," he said.