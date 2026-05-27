Rajasthan Petrol Pump Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Jun 1 Over Supply, Pricing Issues
The association expressed resentment over pressure from oil marketing companies to sell branded fuel despite weak consumer demand due to higher prices.
By PTI
Published : May 27, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association has warned of an indefinite strike by petrol pump operators across the state from June 1, if the state government fails to address their demands related to fuel pricing, supply shortages and administrative action against dealers.
Reduction in VAT is also one of the main demands of the association, which sent a letter to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday in which the association has sought immediate intervention of the CM and demanded a meeting with the government before June 1.
Association president Rajendra Singh Bhati alleged that despite repeated letters and emails, no meeting had been convened at the level of the principal secretary. "The biggest issue dealers are facing is disruption in petrol and diesel supply. Several petrol pumps in the state are running dry daily," he said.
According to the association, oil companies have imposed fuel supply limits through verbal instructions, WhatsApp messages and mobile communication. The dealers alleged that pump operators supplying fuel beyond the prescribed limits were facing unilateral action, including suspension of sales and issuance of notices, leading to confusion among consumers and crowding at fuel stations.
The association also expressed resentment over pressure from oil marketing companies to sell branded fuel despite weak consumer demand due to higher prices. Bhati also raised concerns over restrictions on diesel supply in drums to farmers ahead of the sowing season. "The curbs could create serious problems in rural areas during the monsoon and agricultural operations," he said.
The association also flagged pending payments for fuel supplied on credit during the prime minister's visits and government rallies, alleging that dues worth lakhs of rupees were yet to be cleared, which has put financial pressure on dealers.
Accusing the government of failing to act against the illegal trade of biodiesel and base oil, Bhati said no concrete action had been taken despite repeated complaints. One of the association's key demands is a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel.
"Rajasthan has among the highest fuel prices in the country due to elevated VAT rates. Tax rates should be brought at par with Punjab, including a reduction of at least five per cent," he demanded.
The president also claimed that CNG prices in Rajasthan were higher than those in Haryana and Punjab and alleged that wide price variations across districts were causing dissatisfaction among consumers. "If no solution is reached soon, petrol pump operators across Rajasthan would be compelled to go on strike from June 1," he said.
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