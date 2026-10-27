Rajasthan: Parole Ends, Asaram Fails To Surrender
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a petition filed on behalf of Asaram; the court has scheduled the next hearing for November 6.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Jodhpur: Asaram, who is serving a sentence for the sexual exploitation of a minor and was out on parole, failed to surrender at the Jodhpur jail by 5 PM on October 27, despite his parole period having expired.
Jodhpur Jail Superintendent Pramod Singh said that they have been informed that Asaram intends to arrive via air ambulance.
In a related development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a petition filed on behalf of Asaram challenging the Gujarat High Court’s decision to reject his application for a 20-day parole.
Additionally, an appeal against his conviction was heard by a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. The court remarked that the appeal would only be heard once Asaram had surrendered back to jail following the expiration of his parole. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 6.
According to prison regulations, if an inmate fails to surrender back to jail by the final day of their parole, the prison administration initiates legal proceedings against them. If they remain at large for an extended period, they may also be declared a fugitive.
Asaram was granted a 20-day parole by the Rajasthan High Court, during which he is currently out of custody. Tuesday marked the final day of this parole. A petition seeking an extension was filed on his behalf in the Rajasthan High Court, but it could not be heard today.
Asaram was arrested in 2013 in connection with a case involving the sexual exploitation of a minor. Subsequently, in 2018, a Jodhpur court sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment — imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life. Asaram has filed an appeal against this order.
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