ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Parole Ends, Asaram Fails To Surrender

Asaram failed to surrender by 5 pm on October 27; SC to hear his plea. ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: Asaram, who is serving a sentence for the sexual exploitation of a minor and was out on parole, failed to surrender at the Jodhpur jail by 5 PM on October 27, despite his parole period having expired.

Jodhpur Jail Superintendent Pramod Singh said that they have been informed that Asaram intends to arrive via air ambulance.

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a petition filed on behalf of Asaram challenging the Gujarat High Court’s decision to reject his application for a 20-day parole. Additionally, an appeal against his conviction was heard by a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran. The court remarked that the appeal would only be heard once Asaram had surrendered back to jail following the expiration of his parole. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 6.