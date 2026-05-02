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Rajasthan: Panic At Udaipur University As Aggressive Squirrel Attacks 18 Students, Staff In One Month

Fear grips Udaipur University campus after a squirrel bites multiple students and staff, with experts citing heat or stress as possible reasons.

Students remain alert on campus after a squirrel reportedly bit over 18 people in a series of unusual attacks.
Students remain alert on campus after a squirrel reportedly bit over 18 people in a series of unusual attacks. (Representational Image/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Udaipur: Panic gripped the Arts College of Mohanlal Sukhadia University after an aggressive squirrel reportedly attacked more than 18 students and staff members over the past month in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The unusual incidents have created fear across the campus, with many now hesitant to even sit outdoors.

Rescue volunteer Kamlesh Suthar said repeated attempts are being made to capture the animal, but it continues to evade efforts. Several small cages have been placed at different locations in an attempt to trap it.

Sudden Attacks Trigger Fear On Campus

College staff member Dinesh Chandra Gurjar said the squirrel suddenly pounces on people and bites them. On April 22, two research scholars were bitten inside his department. The following morning, he encountered the squirrel hiding behind a curtain in his office, from where it leapt toward him. Though he managed to escape, the incident heightened the staff's fear.

Experts Cite Possible Behavioural Shift

Students also reported similar encounters. Mohit said the squirrel attacked his hand near the Psychology and Women’s Studies departments before biting another student sitting nearby. Others claimed the animal chases people and strikes unexpectedly.

Another student, Suman, said the squirrel has been spotted on campus since February and often enters classrooms. Krishna, who is also a student, said attempts to safely capture it have failed due to its agility.

College authorities have taken note of the situation. Arts College Dean Professor Madan Singh Rathore confirmed that a rescue team was called but failed to catch the squirrel. Fresh efforts will be made soon.

Satyajit Roy, president of People for Animals, said extreme heat, hunger, or stress can alter animal behaviour. Wildlife expert Dr Himanshu Vyas added that the squirrel may have turned aggressive while protecting its young or due to past human interaction.

Meanwhile, those bitten have been administered anti-rabies injections on medical advice. The administration has urged students to remain cautious as monitoring continues on campus.

Also Read:

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  2. Elephant Suspected To Have Died Of Anthrax In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
  3. Wild Boars Ravage Paddy Seedlings, Threatening Kashmir Farmers' Livelihoods

TAGGED:

SQUIRREL ATTACKED SEVERAL STUDENTS
SQUIRREL ATTACK CASE
MOHANLAL SUKHADIA UNIVERSITY
SQUIRREL ATTACK
SQUIRREL ATTACKS STUDENTS STAFF

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