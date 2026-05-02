ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Panic At Udaipur University As Aggressive Squirrel Attacks 18 Students, Staff In One Month

Students remain alert on campus after a squirrel reportedly bit over 18 people in a series of unusual attacks. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Udaipur: Panic gripped the Arts College of Mohanlal Sukhadia University after an aggressive squirrel reportedly attacked more than 18 students and staff members over the past month in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The unusual incidents have created fear across the campus, with many now hesitant to even sit outdoors.

Rescue volunteer Kamlesh Suthar said repeated attempts are being made to capture the animal, but it continues to evade efforts. Several small cages have been placed at different locations in an attempt to trap it.

Sudden Attacks Trigger Fear On Campus

College staff member Dinesh Chandra Gurjar said the squirrel suddenly pounces on people and bites them. On April 22, two research scholars were bitten inside his department. The following morning, he encountered the squirrel hiding behind a curtain in his office, from where it leapt toward him. Though he managed to escape, the incident heightened the staff's fear.

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