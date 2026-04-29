ETV Bharat / state

BREAKING NEWS: Panic After Fire In General Coach Of Train At Rajasthan's Dholpur Station, Alert Railway Staff Avert Tragedy

Dholpur: Panic ensued at Dholpur Railway Station on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in the general coach of train number 15549, which doesn't have a scheduled stop in Dholpur. As soon as passengers spotted sparks emitting from the train's wheels, they began jumping out of the windows.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the railway administration immediately sprang into action. Demonstrating promptness, railway employees managed to bring the fire under control after a strenuous effort lasting approximately 20 minutes. Station Master Ramveer Meena said that the railway authorities are currently conducting an inquiry into the incident. Fortunately, there was no loss of life resulting from the mishap.

According to reports, a pointsman who was signaling the green light to the train as it was passing through Dholpur station in the morning hours, noticed sparks near the brake pads of a general coach. Sensing danger, he immediately signaled the train to halt by waving a red flag. Upon receiving the information, the railway administration mobilised swiftly, and the train was brought to a stop at the station's outer limits. Station Master Meena, along with a team of engineers, arrived at the scene.