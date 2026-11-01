ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Panchayat Re-Polling Postponed In Bhavi After Police Station Siege

Jodhpur: Re-polling for the Sarpanch and Ward Panch posts in Bhavi Gram Panchayat in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed following protests and violence outside a police station.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Jawahar Chaudhary said the decision was taken by the District Collector and Election Officer Alok Ranjan based on reports from the police and local administration. “The move followed the siege of the Bilara police station and stone-pelting on Saturday night,” Chaudhary said.

The ADM said that a sarpanch candidate had also requested to defer the re-polling until those responsible for the disappearance of ballot papers from polling station No. 12 on October 30 were arrested.

“Adequate police forces have been deployed in the area. A fresh polling date will be announced after the law and order situation improves and necessary legal action is taken,” he said.

The polling authorities had ordered the re-poll after complaints of alleged “irregularities” during the October 30 Sarpanch election at polling station No. 12 in Bhavi.

Following the development, people held protests on Saturday evening. A sit-in was also staged outside the Bilara police station around 8:30 pm. Officials said the situation escalated after some protesters clashed with police and threw stones at the station.

Bilara Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manish Dev said three people, including former student union president of Jai Narayan Vyas University (JNVU) Sunil Chaudhary, were arrested following the violence.

“A case was also registered for obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties. More than 12 other people have been identified in connection with the incident,” he said.

Rural SP Pankaj Yadav said police had gone to Bhavi to probe the disappearance of ballot papers from polling station No. 12 when villagers opposed the inquiry.