Rajasthan: Panchayat Re-Polling Postponed In Bhavi After Police Station Siege
Re-polling in Bhavi Gram Panchayat postponed after clashes and stone-pelting was reported outside a police station over stolen ballot papers, reports Manoj Verma
Published : November 1, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Jodhpur: Re-polling for the Sarpanch and Ward Panch posts in Bhavi Gram Panchayat in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed following protests and violence outside a police station.
Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Jawahar Chaudhary said the decision was taken by the District Collector and Election Officer Alok Ranjan based on reports from the police and local administration. “The move followed the siege of the Bilara police station and stone-pelting on Saturday night,” Chaudhary said.
The ADM said that a sarpanch candidate had also requested to defer the re-polling until those responsible for the disappearance of ballot papers from polling station No. 12 on October 30 were arrested.
“Adequate police forces have been deployed in the area. A fresh polling date will be announced after the law and order situation improves and necessary legal action is taken,” he said.
The polling authorities had ordered the re-poll after complaints of alleged “irregularities” during the October 30 Sarpanch election at polling station No. 12 in Bhavi.
Following the development, people held protests on Saturday evening. A sit-in was also staged outside the Bilara police station around 8:30 pm. Officials said the situation escalated after some protesters clashed with police and threw stones at the station.
Bilara Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manish Dev said three people, including former student union president of Jai Narayan Vyas University (JNVU) Sunil Chaudhary, were arrested following the violence.
“A case was also registered for obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties. More than 12 other people have been identified in connection with the incident,” he said.
Rural SP Pankaj Yadav said police had gone to Bhavi to probe the disappearance of ballot papers from polling station No. 12 when villagers opposed the inquiry.
“Sunil arrived at the Bilara police station with a large crowd. He also attempted suicide after 11 pm, which further escalated the situation. Some police personnel were also injured after stones were allegedly thrown at the station,” Yadav said.
Those injured included Sitaram Khoja, SHO of Pipar; Sujanaram, SHO of Borunda; and Sawai Singh Sodha, SHO of Bilara, along with other personnel, he said.
Police used tear gas and carried out a lathi-charge before bringing the situation under control. They alleged that some protestors also damaged vehicles parked near the police station.
Meanwhile, an SIT headed by DSP Manish Dev has been formed to investigate the incident. The administration has also taken action against polling personnel over alleged negligence during the October 30 election.
Collector Alok Ranjan said Polling Officer Jagdish Sharan, a first-grade lecturer at Government Higher Secondary School, Vinayakpura, and Assistant Polling Officer Sahiram Bishnoi, an agriculture supervisor, were suspended. Three other polling personnel were issued notices under Rule 17 of the CCA Rules.
“The ballot-related irregularity involved 150 ballot papers that went missing from polling station No. 12. Nearly 149 were later recovered, and one remains missing. The recovered ballot papers reportedly carried stamps next to the name of Sarpanch candidate Sohni Devi,” police said, citing the FIR.
The case was registered against three people, including Sharan and Bishnoi, based on a report by Returning Officer Vishnu Somani.
Sohni Devi is the mother of former JNVU president Sunil, who, along with others, had demanded re-polling at the booth where the irregularity occurred.
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