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Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: Jaipur Leads With 14.70% Polling Till 10 AM In First Phase

: A villager shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth during the first phase of Rajasthan Panchayat elections in Shrinagar village near Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Thursday, ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Jaipur: Jaipur recorded the highest polling percentage at 14.70 per cent among districts in Rajasthan till 10 am on Thursday, while the overall turnout stood at 11.74 per cent in the first phase of the Panchayati Raj elections.

Polling began at 7 am for 16 zila parishads and 104 panchayat samitis, with more than 85 lakh voters eligible to elect representatives to these rural local bodies in the first phase. Ajmer recorded a polling percentage of 13.63, followed by Alwar at 13.55 per cent and Kota at 13.39 per cent till 10 am.

The elections are being held in three phases for 41 zila parishads and 457 panchayat samitis, besides polls for panches and sarpanches in 14,403 gram panchayats. A total of 6,976 candidates are in the fray for 2,081 seats in the first phase, comprising 293 zila parishad wards and 1,788 panchayat samiti wards. Of the candidates contesting, 1,693 are vying for the 293 zila parishad seats, while 5,283 are contesting for the 1,788 panchayat samiti seats. The first phase of polling is being held in Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Phalodi, Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur districts.