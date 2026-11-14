ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Panchayat Elections: Polling Official Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Bundi: A polling official, who was assigned to the Khiya polling station in the Hindoli area, on Saturday died under suspicious circumstances during the panchayat elections in Rajasthan.

Police said Bablu Kumar Gochar had slept with the rest of the polling team the previous night, but he did not get up in the morning. When his colleagues tried to wake him up, there was no response or movement.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Singh Champawat said that the Khiya polling station falls within the jurisdiction of the Basoli police station.

Bablu was part of the polling team there. Upon receiving reports that his health had deteriorated, a green corridor was promptly established to rush him to the district hospital. The cause of death remains unclear at this stage. Once a formal report is received from the family, further action will be taken in accordance with the rules, involving a medical team.

"The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) has also been apprised of the situation. The exact cause will only be determined once the medical report is available," said the ASP.

Given the critical nature of the situation, the police set up a green corridor to ensure Bablu was transported rapidly to the Bundi District Hospital. Upon arrival, doctors declared him dead. The arrival of his family members at the hospital was marked by scenes of intense grief and wailing.