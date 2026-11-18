Rajasthan Panchayat Elections: Man Loses Sarpanch Race By 8 Votes, Gets Rs 1 Crore As 'Thank You' From Villagers
Residents of Bhatala Gram Panchayat in Balotra district have announced financial support of Rs 1 crore for him; Rs 60 lakh has already been contributed.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Balotra: Ramlal Godara, a candidate for the post of sarpanch, lost by a margin of just eight votes in Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections. But the residents of Bhatala Gram Panchayat in Balotra district have shown a remarkable gesture and announced financial support of Rs 1 crore for him — of which Rs 60 lakh has already been contributed.
Further, they decided not to charge for the fuel or the rental of the vehicles used during his election campaign.
The sarpanch election was held on November 16, which was part of the fourth phase of the Panchayati Raj elections.
During a 'thank you' gathering held in the village on Tuesday, the residents encouraged Ramlal and announced the financial aid of Rs 1 crore, with approximately Rs 60 lakh already collected. Additionally, they waived all costs related to the fuel and rental of vehicles used during the campaign.
The villagers explained that they had united to back Ramlal as their candidate. He campaigned with great vigour, yet ultimately fell short by just eight votes. Nevertheless, the villagers maintained that this was not a defeat for Ramlal, but rather a victory.
Ramlal expressed his deep gratitude to the villagers, saying that the trust and sense of belonging shown by the villagers are, to him, no less than a victory. He announced that an ambulance would be purchased using the funds contributed by the villagers — keeping the village's specific needs in mind — to ensure access to medical care during emergencies. He affirmed his ongoing commitment to serving the village and fostering its development.
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