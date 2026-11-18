ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Panchayat Elections: Man Loses Sarpanch Race By 8 Votes, Gets Rs 1 Crore As 'Thank You' From Villagers

Residents of Bhatala Gram Panchayat have shown support for Ramlal Godara (right). ( Source: Social Media )

Balotra: Ramlal Godara, a candidate for the post of sarpanch, lost by a margin of just eight votes in Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections. But the residents of Bhatala Gram Panchayat in Balotra district have shown a remarkable gesture and announced financial support of Rs 1 crore for him — of which Rs 60 lakh has already been contributed.

Further, they decided not to charge for the fuel or the rental of the vehicles used during his election campaign.

The sarpanch election was held on November 16, which was part of the fourth phase of the Panchayati Raj elections. During a 'thank you' gathering held in the village on Tuesday, the residents encouraged Ramlal and announced the financial aid of Rs 1 crore, with approximately Rs 60 lakh already collected. Additionally, they waived all costs related to the fuel and rental of vehicles used during the campaign.