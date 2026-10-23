ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Panchayat Elections: Voting For Sarpanch, Ward Panch Posts On October 24

Jaipur: Voting for the posts of sarpanch and ward panch will take place in Rajasthan on October 24 as part of the first phase of panchayat polls.

The electoral contest will span 3,314 Gram Panchayats across 16 districts of the state. In this phase, voting will also be held for 28,682 ward panch posts. Nearly 85 lakh voters will exercise their franchise to elect their local village-level government.

Election-related activity has intensified in rural areas ahead of the first phase of polling. Candidates have been conducting door-to-door outreach, attempting to win over voters. Key issues dominating the electoral discourse in the villages include access to drinking water, roads, sanitation, drainage construction, electricity, implementation of government schemes and local development.

State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh stated that voting for the posts of sarpanch and ward panch will be conducted using ballot papers. Voters will cast their votes on two separate ballot papers—one for the sarpanch candidate and the other for the ward panch candidate. Polling will begin at 7 AM and conclude at 6 PM. Once voting ends, the counting of votes will take place at the respective Gram Panchayat headquarters, where the results will also be declared.

The first phase of the panchayat elections covers the districts of Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Phalodi, Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur. In these regions, candidates will face-off directly for the positions of sarpanch and ward panch.

The elections for panch and sarpanch are considered significant in the context of rural politics. In these elections, the impact of local issues, the personal image of candidates, social dynamics, and the work carried out in the village can be seen. The post-election results will also provide an indication of the influence of political parties in rural areas and the standing of local leadership.