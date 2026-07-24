ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: One Passenger Beats Another To Death With Stone At Railway Station Late Thursday Night, Arrested

Bharatpur: Bansi Paharpur railway station in the Bayana area of ​​Bharatpur district witnessed a shocking incident late Thursday night, when an altercation between two passengers on Awadh Express escalated to the point where one young man brutally murdered the other by striking him on the head with a stone.

The incident caused panic and a sensation among the passengers present at the station. Upon receiving information, railway staff, Rudawal police, and the GRP (Government Railway Police) arrived at the scene, pursued the accused and arrested him.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Santosh, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. He was returning home to Hardoi from Surat, Gujarat, on the Awadh Express. The accused is reported to be a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

GRP Kota Circle Officer (CO) Shakeel Ahmed stated that preliminary investigations revealed both men were traveling by the same train. The train had stopped for some reason near the outer signal of the Bansi Paharpur railway station, when an argument broke out between the two over some issue, which quickly escalated into a violent altercation.