Rajasthan: One Passenger Beats Another To Death With Stone At Railway Station Late Thursday Night, Arrested
Both deceased and accused, who began fighting on Awadh Express as it stopped outside Bansi Paharpur station in Bharatpur district, were reportedly psychiatric patients.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Bharatpur: Bansi Paharpur railway station in the Bayana area of Bharatpur district witnessed a shocking incident late Thursday night, when an altercation between two passengers on Awadh Express escalated to the point where one young man brutally murdered the other by striking him on the head with a stone.
The incident caused panic and a sensation among the passengers present at the station. Upon receiving information, railway staff, Rudawal police, and the GRP (Government Railway Police) arrived at the scene, pursued the accused and arrested him.
The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Santosh, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. He was returning home to Hardoi from Surat, Gujarat, on the Awadh Express. The accused is reported to be a resident of Madhya Pradesh.
GRP Kota Circle Officer (CO) Shakeel Ahmed stated that preliminary investigations revealed both men were traveling by the same train. The train had stopped for some reason near the outer signal of the Bansi Paharpur railway station, when an argument broke out between the two over some issue, which quickly escalated into a violent altercation.
In a fit of rage, the accused picked up a stone and struck Santosh repeatedly on the head. Santosh sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Although the accused fled the scene after the incident, the Rudawal police and Bayana GRP, acting on information from the station master, immediately cordoned off the area, pursued the suspect, and apprehended him.
CO Shakeel Ahmed said that according to preliminary information, neither the deceased nor the accused, was in a completely normal state of mental health. The deceased's family informed the police that Santosh was undergoing psychiatric treatment. Information regarding the accused also suggests mental instability.
However, the police are investigating the matter seriously and examining all aspects of the case. The body has been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination; further legal action will be taken once the post-mortem report is received.
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