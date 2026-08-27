ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan On Alert As Swine Flu Cases Cross 129; SMS Hospital Reserves ICU Beds For Critical Patients

Jaipur: As many as 129 H1N1 (swine flu) cases have been reported so far this year in Rajasthan, prompting health authorities to step up surveillance across the state. Amid the rising cases, the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur has been put on alert, with dedicated ICU beds reserved for serious patients.

On Wednesday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a public advisory urging people to seek immediate emergency hospital care if severe warning signs develop.

Dr Narottam Sharma, Additional Director of Hospital Administration in the Medical Department, said the department is closely monitoring the situation. He said Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar recently held a meeting to review seasonal diseases during the rains, including dengue, malaria, chikungunya and scrub typhus, along with swine flu.

The minister directed officials to prepare an action plan for the prevention and control of swine flu and form teams to regularly monitor high-risk areas, Sharma stated.

SMS Hospital Reserves Dedicated ICU

Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of Sawai Man Singh Medical College, said the hospital has reserved a dedicated ICU for serious swine flu patients so that treatment could be provided immediately if needed.