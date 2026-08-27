Rajasthan On Alert As Swine Flu Cases Cross 129; SMS Hospital Reserves ICU Beds For Critical Patients
Health officials have advised people to take precautions, clean their hands regularly and maintain distance from others if they develop any symptoms, reports Aditya Atreya.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 8:39 AM IST
Jaipur: As many as 129 H1N1 (swine flu) cases have been reported so far this year in Rajasthan, prompting health authorities to step up surveillance across the state. Amid the rising cases, the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur has been put on alert, with dedicated ICU beds reserved for serious patients.
On Wednesday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued a public advisory urging people to seek immediate emergency hospital care if severe warning signs develop.
Dr Narottam Sharma, Additional Director of Hospital Administration in the Medical Department, said the department is closely monitoring the situation. He said Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar recently held a meeting to review seasonal diseases during the rains, including dengue, malaria, chikungunya and scrub typhus, along with swine flu.
The minister directed officials to prepare an action plan for the prevention and control of swine flu and form teams to regularly monitor high-risk areas, Sharma stated.
SMS Hospital Reserves Dedicated ICU
Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of Sawai Man Singh Medical College, said the hospital has reserved a dedicated ICU for serious swine flu patients so that treatment could be provided immediately if needed.
Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, who also contracted the infection, has been admitted to SMS Hospital, where a team of doctors is monitoring his health condition. At present, Minister Kirori Lal Meena and another patient are admitted to the hospital.
#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena has been admitted to the Medical ICU ward at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur after testing positive for Swine Flu (H1N1).— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 25, 2026
(Source: Kirodi Lal Meena's office) pic.twitter.com/xjTKdi5Y0W
Dr Maheshwari said, "The hospital administration has started reviewing its arrangements to deal with swine flu cases. Dedicated ICU beds have been kept reserved for critical patients, while doctors and medical staff have been instructed to remain alert."
Health Dept Urges Caution
Meanwhile, Dr Narottam Sharma urged people to remain cautious and seek medical advice if they develop symptoms such as cold, cough, high fever, sore throat or breathing difficulties.
"Swine flu can spread through contact with an infected person and through droplets released while coughing or sneezing. Health officials have advised people to take precautions in crowded places, clean their hands regularly and maintain distance from others if they develop symptoms of infection," he suggested.
Also Read: