ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Newborn Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Churu District Hospital

Churu: A newborn baby died under mysterious circumstances just five hours after birth at the Churu District Hospital. Both hospital authorities and the child's family suspect that the infant may have been strangled, as marks were found on his neck.

Hospital officials said that 40-year-old Guddi Devi from Ajitsar village gave birth to a baby boy through a normal delivery around midnight. After the delivery, both mother and child were shifted from the room to the ward. Everything appeared normal through the night, but around 5 AM, the newborn's maternal uncle brought the baby to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward in an unconscious state. Doctors examined the infant and declared him dead.