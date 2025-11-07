Rajasthan: Newborn Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Churu District Hospital
Churu Police are probing a newborn's death after hospital staff found suspicious neck marks, suggesting possible strangulation.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST
Churu: A newborn baby died under mysterious circumstances just five hours after birth at the Churu District Hospital. Both hospital authorities and the child's family suspect that the infant may have been strangled, as marks were found on his neck.
Hospital officials said that 40-year-old Guddi Devi from Ajitsar village gave birth to a baby boy through a normal delivery around midnight. After the delivery, both mother and child were shifted from the room to the ward. Everything appeared normal through the night, but around 5 AM, the newborn's maternal uncle brought the baby to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward in an unconscious state. Doctors examined the infant and declared him dead.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Suresh Kumar from Kotwali police station said that initial investigation revealed suspicious marks on the newborn's neck. Based on this, the hospital administration informed the police, suspecting a case of murder. The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and have started questioning the mother, family members, and hospital staff.
ASI Suresh Kumar said, "The real cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report. If it is confirmed to be murder, strict action will be taken against the accused." The bereaved family is demanding justice for the newborn.
