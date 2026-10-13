Dussehra 2026: This Navratri, A Rajasthan Father’s Story Gives Kanya Puja A Deeper Meaning
Ashwani Pareek speaks to Rajan Chaudhary about his campaign against sex selection connecting Navratri’s reverence for girls with their right to be born, valued.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Jaipur: On Ashtami and Navami, little girls enter homes where they are welcomed as embodiments of the goddess. Their feet are washed and decorated with mahavar, their foreheads marked with roli and rice. Plates of halwa and puri are placed before them while adults fold their hands in reverence. For those moments during Navratri, the child receives the honour accorded to the divine.
For Rajan Chaudhary, a social activist and senior journalist from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, that reverence raises a question that reaches beyond the festival - does the respect shown to a girl during Kanya Puja also protect her chance to be born?
It is a question he has pursued through years of awareness campaigns and work with authorities conducting decoy operations against illegal prenatal sex determination. As Durga Puja celebrates the strength of the goddess, his account brings attention to the prejudice faced by daughters and to the women who helped challenge it, sometimes at considerable personal cost.
Chaudhary’s concern took shape in Jhunjhunu, in Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region. Education was a source of pride for the district, he recalls, but the declining number of girls told a troubling story. When he studied the 2001 Census findings in 2003, he felt that the child sex ratio was an issue demanding sustained local attention.
"I initially concentrated on persuading families to welcome daughters. Until around 2005, awareness work occupied much of my effort. Gradually, however, I felt appeals to parents needed to be accompanied by action against those making money from their preference for sons," says Chaudhary.
Ultrasound could help doctors monitor a pregnancy. In the hands of those misusing it, he says, it became a means of identifying female foetuses so that families could seek sex-selective abortions. His campaign therefore began looking beyond household attitudes to the clinics, intermediaries and financial incentives sustaining the practice.
India’s PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994) law prohibits sex selection before or after conception and the misuse of prenatal diagnostic techniques to determine a foetus’s sex. Chaudhary’s demand always stressed on effective enforcement alongside public awareness.
The 2011 Census reinforced his concern. "Rajasthan’s child sex ratio stood at 888 girls for every 1,000 boys, with Jhunjhunu’s figure being 837. The district Census handbook records the latter figure for children aged zero to six. These were figures about children, rather than the overall female and male population," he states.
For him, the imbalance led back to an everyday question. Why did so many families consider a son indispensable, while hesitating to welcome a daughter or give her equal opportunities?
"I joined around 1,000 people in a demonstration outside the Rajasthan Assembly after the 2011 findings emerged. Our demands included stronger enforcement of the PCPNDT Act, an informant scheme and action against illegal sex determination. The government subsequently introduced an informant scheme and strengthened its enforcement machinery, including the PCPNDT Bureau of Investigation, or PBI," explains Chaudhury.
By then, his work with the Jhunjhunu district administration, which he says began in 2009, was moving towards operations intended to gather evidence against suspected offenders. He credits then state appropriate authority Naveen Jain and PBI Additional Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Singh with helping advance the campaign in 2014.
Chaudhary says he offered to help identify pregnant women willing to participate in authorised decoy operations, as well as provide information. Such operations depended on women agreeing to approach people suspected of offering illegal sex determination, allowing enforcement teams to collect evidence.
He recounts 42 operations across six states, including Rajasthan and neighbouring states, between 2014 and 2018. "Me and my team had a direct or indirect role in 114 of approximately 195 operations conducted in connection with Rajasthan’s enforcement effort. And it extended beyond Jhunjhunu to places including Sikar, Churu and Jaipur," says Chaudhary.
The campaign brought threats and attempts to buy his silence. Chaudhary says he was offered sums ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to withdraw. He refused. Despite the pressure, he says, he did not allow fear for his safety to determine whether the work would continue.
One operation in Makrana has stayed with him. "A complaint concerned a doctor from Balotra who was allegedly carrying out illegal sex determination in Makrana. A pregnant woman agreed to participate in a decoy operation, but people at the location prevented her from leaving. A crowd gathered, the situation became tense and police had to be called," recalls Chaudhury.
For Chaudhary and his team, the immediate concern was getting the woman out safely. Afterwards, the incident left him thinking about how deeply the practice had become embedded. People could support the slogan of saving daughters, yet hesitate when action was taken against someone accused of enabling sex selection. He recalls that the case subsequently reached the High Court and Supreme Court and says, the accused doctor was in government service.
His account of the campaign describes a network extending well beyond consulting rooms. In Jaipur and surrounding areas, he says, intermediaries could approach pregnant women and offer to arrange an illegal test. "There have been instances in which rickshaw drivers travelling between Sindhi Camp and Sanganer Gate would ask pregnant passengers whether they wanted sex determination and then direct them to a contact," remembers Chaudhary.
The offer could arrive during an ordinary journey through the city. For the campaigners, that made enforcement more complicated - identifying a clinic was only part of the task when referrals and payments passed through several people.
Chaudhary also describes a case in Chomu involving a man who allegedly used a washing-machine pipe and a laptop to deceive clients into believing that he could determine a foetus’s sex. He says the man handled more than 50 purported tests a month. Clients were charged for the claimed result, with further payments sought for arranging an abortion if they were told the foetus was female.
The episode, as he recounts it, showed how the demand for sons could also sustain fraud. Families seeking an illegal service could be drawn into a business that exploited both their prejudice and their lack of medical knowledge.
"I remember another case involving a woman doctor in Jaipur’s Sanganer area who was caught in two decoy operations. There were several accused practitioners possessing substantial wealth. The money associated with such cases sharpened the moral question behind my campaign that what value could there be in a fortune earned by exploiting families’ refusal to accept daughters?," he questions.
Chaudhary believes awareness, enforcement and sustained public pressure have helped improve the situation. His account also includes numerical claims about improvements in sex ratios and the number of girls whose births were enabled. Establishing the scale of that impact, however, requires comparable official data and a documented basis for the estimates.
What he stresses without hesitation is the contribution of the women who participated. Their involvement did not necessarily end when an operation was completed. Some, he says, continued attending court to give evidence over long periods.
The Navratri connection
Their role gives the Navratri connection a meaning beyond symbolism. These women helped authorities act against a practice directed at girls, and then carried the responsibility of supporting those cases through the judicial process. Their courage belongs alongside the more visible work of the campaigners and officials.
Chaudhary’s own position on daughters was tested at home long before many of these operations. In 1982, while in his second year of college, he organised a family-planning camp in his village. He believed in a small family and after marrying in 1988 and welcoming a daughter in 1991, he and his wife decided that she would be their only child.
People questioned that choice. Their daughter would marry and leave, they were told; who would care for them in old age? Behind the advice was the familiar assumption that a family needed a son to feel secure and complete.
The couple held to their decision. Their daughter is now married, has two sons and works in tobacco control. Chaudhary says her connection with her parents remains as strong as before. He has never felt that the absence of a son left something missing in his life, and speaks with pride of being a daughter’s father.
For him, the belief he took into public life had to be practised first within his family. He could hardly ask others to welcome daughters while treating his own as a reason to try again for a son.
As families prepare to honour girls during Kanya Puja, his story returns the festival’s reverence to the home. A daughter’s place there should remain secure after the tilak has faded and the plates have been cleared, when decisions are made about her birth, her education and the life she will be allowed to choose.
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