ETV Bharat / state

Dussehra 2026: This Navratri, A Rajasthan Father’s Story Gives Kanya Puja A Deeper Meaning

Jaipur: On Ashtami and Navami, little girls enter homes where they are welcomed as embodiments of the goddess. Their feet are washed and decorated with mahavar, their foreheads marked with roli and rice. Plates of halwa and puri are placed before them while adults fold their hands in reverence. For those moments during Navratri, the child receives the honour accorded to the divine.

For Rajan Chaudhary, a social activist and senior journalist from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, that reverence raises a question that reaches beyond the festival - does the respect shown to a girl during Kanya Puja also protect her chance to be born?

Dussehra 2026: This Navratri, A Rajasthan Father’s Story Gives Kanya Puja A Deeper Meaning (ETV Bharat)

It is a question he has pursued through years of awareness campaigns and work with authorities conducting decoy operations against illegal prenatal sex determination. As Durga Puja celebrates the strength of the goddess, his account brings attention to the prejudice faced by daughters and to the women who helped challenge it, sometimes at considerable personal cost.

Chaudhary’s concern took shape in Jhunjhunu, in Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region. Education was a source of pride for the district, he recalls, but the declining number of girls told a troubling story. When he studied the 2001 Census findings in 2003, he felt that the child sex ratio was an issue demanding sustained local attention.

"I initially concentrated on persuading families to welcome daughters. Until around 2005, awareness work occupied much of my effort. Gradually, however, I felt appeals to parents needed to be accompanied by action against those making money from their preference for sons," says Chaudhary.

Dussehra 2026: This Navratri, A Rajasthan Father’s Story Gives Kanya Puja A Deeper Meaning (ETV Bharat)

Ultrasound could help doctors monitor a pregnancy. In the hands of those misusing it, he says, it became a means of identifying female foetuses so that families could seek sex-selective abortions. His campaign therefore began looking beyond household attitudes to the clinics, intermediaries and financial incentives sustaining the practice.

India’s PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994) law prohibits sex selection before or after conception and the misuse of prenatal diagnostic techniques to determine a foetus’s sex. Chaudhary’s demand always stressed on effective enforcement alongside public awareness.

The 2011 Census reinforced his concern. "Rajasthan’s child sex ratio stood at 888 girls for every 1,000 boys, with Jhunjhunu’s figure being 837. The district Census handbook records the latter figure for children aged zero to six. These were figures about children, rather than the overall female and male population," he states.

For him, the imbalance led back to an everyday question. Why did so many families consider a son indispensable, while hesitating to welcome a daughter or give her equal opportunities?

Dussehra 2026: This Navratri, A Rajasthan Father’s Story Gives Kanya Puja A Deeper Meaning (ETV Bharat)

"I joined around 1,000 people in a demonstration outside the Rajasthan Assembly after the 2011 findings emerged. Our demands included stronger enforcement of the PCPNDT Act, an informant scheme and action against illegal sex determination. The government subsequently introduced an informant scheme and strengthened its enforcement machinery, including the PCPNDT Bureau of Investigation, or PBI," explains Chaudhury.

By then, his work with the Jhunjhunu district administration, which he says began in 2009, was moving towards operations intended to gather evidence against suspected offenders. He credits then state appropriate authority Naveen Jain and PBI Additional Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Singh with helping advance the campaign in 2014.

Chaudhary says he offered to help identify pregnant women willing to participate in authorised decoy operations, as well as provide information. Such operations depended on women agreeing to approach people suspected of offering illegal sex determination, allowing enforcement teams to collect evidence.

He recounts 42 operations across six states, including Rajasthan and neighbouring states, between 2014 and 2018. "Me and my team had a direct or indirect role in 114 of approximately 195 operations conducted in connection with Rajasthan’s enforcement effort. And it extended beyond Jhunjhunu to places including Sikar, Churu and Jaipur," says Chaudhary.

Dussehra 2026: This Navratri, A Rajasthan Father’s Story Gives Kanya Puja A Deeper Meaning (ETV Bharat)

The campaign brought threats and attempts to buy his silence. Chaudhary says he was offered sums ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to withdraw. He refused. Despite the pressure, he says, he did not allow fear for his safety to determine whether the work would continue.

One operation in Makrana has stayed with him. "A complaint concerned a doctor from Balotra who was allegedly carrying out illegal sex determination in Makrana. A pregnant woman agreed to participate in a decoy operation, but people at the location prevented her from leaving. A crowd gathered, the situation became tense and police had to be called," recalls Chaudhury.

For Chaudhary and his team, the immediate concern was getting the woman out safely. Afterwards, the incident left him thinking about how deeply the practice had become embedded. People could support the slogan of saving daughters, yet hesitate when action was taken against someone accused of enabling sex selection. He recalls that the case subsequently reached the High Court and Supreme Court and says, the accused doctor was in government service.