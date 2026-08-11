ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Nagaur Police Bust Illegal MD Manufacturing Unit, Seize Drugs Worth Rs 20 Crore

Nagaur: Rajasthan Police and the District Special Team (DST) have busted an illegal drug manufacturing unit in Nagaur, recovering around 650 grams of MD (mephedrone) from a house in Deep Colony, officials said on Tuesday. The seized drug is estimated to be worth around Rs 20 crore in the international market, they added.

Acting upon information about the supply of narcotics through a minor boy, police followed the leads and raided the house. During the operation, officials found a complete setup for manufacturing MD, along with chemicals, equipment, electronic devices, packaging material and cash.

Additional Superintendent of Police Asaram Choudhary said the main accused, Mahaveer Jat, has been arrested. During preliminary interrogation, it emerged that he had previously worked in a job but later became involved in the illegal drug trade. Police suspect that he had started manufacturing MD inside his house some time ago and was supplying it in nearby areas.