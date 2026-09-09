ETV Bharat / state

108-Year-Old Dhanni Bai Casts Vote In Rajasthan Civic Polls, Inspiring Others

Jhalawar: Dhanni Bai Rathore (108) stole the spotlight at a polling station in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Wednesday. The centenarian not only ensured she cast her ballot in the ongoing urban local body elections but also urged fellow citizens to exercise their democratic rights as well.

The resident of Ward No. 7 in the Jhalrapatan Municipality arrived at the polling station accompanied by her family, with her immense enthusiasm drawing praises from election staff and the voters.

Rathore’s family said that despite her advanced age, she remains largely independent and stays connected to God.

“My grandmother maintains a healthy daily routine and visits the local Dwarkadhish Temple daily. She also climbs stairs every single day to reach the terrace of the house for other household chores,” said her grandson.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rathore said that voting was every citizen’s right in a healthy democracy. “I feel immense happiness every time I cast my vote. Every individual must actively play a part in strengthening democratic systems with this exercise,” she said.