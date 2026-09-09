108-Year-Old Dhanni Bai Casts Vote In Rajasthan Civic Polls, Inspiring Others
Dhanni Bai Rathore, a 108-year-old voter, inspired her community by visiting a Rajasthan polling booth to cast her ballot, reports Devendra Sen
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Jhalawar: Dhanni Bai Rathore (108) stole the spotlight at a polling station in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Wednesday. The centenarian not only ensured she cast her ballot in the ongoing urban local body elections but also urged fellow citizens to exercise their democratic rights as well.
The resident of Ward No. 7 in the Jhalrapatan Municipality arrived at the polling station accompanied by her family, with her immense enthusiasm drawing praises from election staff and the voters.
Rathore’s family said that despite her advanced age, she remains largely independent and stays connected to God.
“My grandmother maintains a healthy daily routine and visits the local Dwarkadhish Temple daily. She also climbs stairs every single day to reach the terrace of the house for other household chores,” said her grandson.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rathore said that voting was every citizen’s right in a healthy democracy. “I feel immense happiness every time I cast my vote. Every individual must actively play a part in strengthening democratic systems with this exercise,” she said.
Officials termed Rathore’s participation an act of resilience, inspiring the next generation to take polls seriously to boost civic morale.
Jhalwar district witnessed robust voter participation across its four urban local bodies, with long queues forming since early morning. By 1:00 PM, overall voter turnout reached 45.15 per cent. In some areas, the turnout crossed the 50 per cent mark in the afternoon.
Jhalrapatan recorded 50.67 per cent turnout, while Bhawanimandi stood at 53.01 per cent. The highest civic participation was observed in the Dag region, which reached 59.61 per cent. District officials actively supervised the poll process and ensured smooth operations.
District Collector Ajay Singh and Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar conducted public inspections at multiple polling stations to review security measures, voting procedures, and essential facilities provided to citizens.
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