Rajasthan Murder Case: Wife's Affair, Lover’s Arrest Unravel Man's Killing

Dholpur: The Kotwali police in Rajasthan claimed to have solved the murder of a person, who was allegedly killed by his wife’s lover. Police said that the deceased's wife, Rajni, is being questioned while her lover Shahrukh was arrested.

CO Krishna Kumar Jangid said that 35-year-old Ravikant, who was a resident of Daunari village in the Sepau police station area, went missing from his home on December 27. Following his mysterious disappearance, his family members filed an FIR at the local police station the next day.

On December 29, Ravikant's dead body was found lying in a pool of blood in the forest near the Shergarh Fort in the Kotwali police station area of ​​Dholpur. A forensic team was called to examine the crime spot.

During the course of the investigation, police came to know that Rajni had an illicit relationship with Shahrukh, an auto-driver. About a year ago, Rajni met Shahrukh when she was going to her village Daunari riding the latter’s auto-rickshaw.