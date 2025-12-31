Rajasthan Murder Case: Wife's Affair, Lover’s Arrest Unravel Man's Killing
Police said Shahrukh gave Ravikant alcohol, took him near Shergarh Fort, and stoned him to death.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 10:55 PM IST
Dholpur: The Kotwali police in Rajasthan claimed to have solved the murder of a person, who was allegedly killed by his wife’s lover. Police said that the deceased's wife, Rajni, is being questioned while her lover Shahrukh was arrested.
CO Krishna Kumar Jangid said that 35-year-old Ravikant, who was a resident of Daunari village in the Sepau police station area, went missing from his home on December 27. Following his mysterious disappearance, his family members filed an FIR at the local police station the next day.
On December 29, Ravikant's dead body was found lying in a pool of blood in the forest near the Shergarh Fort in the Kotwali police station area of Dholpur. A forensic team was called to examine the crime spot.
During the course of the investigation, police came to know that Rajni had an illicit relationship with Shahrukh, an auto-driver. About a year ago, Rajni met Shahrukh when she was going to her village Daunari riding the latter’s auto-rickshaw.
According to police, they became friends during the short journey and exchanged mobile numbers. Shahrukh also started visiting Ravikant's house. Rajni introduced him to her husband, who used to work as a labourer in Hyderabad. Shahrukh often visited her house, when she was alone, police said.
Jangid said to get rid of Ravikant, Rajni and Shahrukh Khan hatched a plan. Rajni sent Ravikant with Shahrukh to the market for shopping. Shahrukh, gave Ravikant alcohol, took him near Shergarh Fort, and stoned him to death. After the murder, he threw the dead body into a 50-foot-deep gorge from the top of the fort.
The police official further said that on December 29, Rajni convinced her in-laws into believing in her version that she had a dream of Ravikant being in trouble.
Rajni said in her dream that she found her husband lying near Shergarh Fort in a pool of blood as someone had attacked him. Hearing this, the family members rushed to Shergarh Fort with Rajni. There, they found Ravikant's body. Thereafter, police registered a case at the insistence of Ravikant’s family members, leading to the arrest of the accused.