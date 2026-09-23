Rajasthan MLA Booked For 'Obstructing Official Duty, Blocking Road' On Urban Local Body Poll Result Day
The case has been registered at Sultanpur Police Station in connection with the altercation between the legislator and the police, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Kota: Police have registered an FIR against Rajasthan Congress MLA Chetan Patel Kolana for allegedly obstructing official duty and blocking the road during counting of votes for urban local body polls on September 21.
Sultanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Daulat Sahu stated that a case has been registered against MLA Chetan Patel for obstructing official duty, blocking the road, and causing a traffic jam.
Besides Kolana, who represents the Pipalda assembly constituency in Kota, others have also been named in the case, Sahu said. Since the MLA is named in the FIR, the matter is being referred to the CID-CB for investigation, he added. The case against the MLA was registered on Tuesday night.
The dispute arose after the Congress MLA was allegedly denied entry to the vote-counting venue that day and had initially left the scene. Congress councilors and office-bearers had protested against a BJP councilor's vehicle being allowed inside and had attempted to stop the car. Following the protest, MLA Chetan returned to the site, leading to a heated altercation and a commotion at the police station.
According to SHO Sahu, MLA Chetan, along with his supporters, staged a protest and blocked the road. “He also argued with and mistreated the SHO and other staff at the police station. He even attempted to prevent BJP councilors from casting their votes, thereby obstructing the police from performing their duties,” he said.
Congress leader arrested following Chairperson's complaint
In another incident, a local Congress leader was arrested after newly appointed Municipal Chairperson Anita Meghwal lodged a complaint at the Sultanpur police station.
In her complaint, Meghwal stated that on September 21, BJP councilors were arriving by car to vote for the Chairperson post when their vehicle was targeted with stones and attempts were made to stop them from voting.
Additionally, Congress leader Dilip Sharma 'Kalu', who was present at the scene, used casteist slurs and attempted to outrage the modesty of a woman, Meghwal alleged. Following her complaint, police registered a case regarding this matter.
Station House Officer Daulat Sahu stated that Dilip Sharma 'Kalu' has been arrested as an accused in this case. Others named in the case as accused include Surendra Pahadiya, Yogesh Sharma, Javed Pathan, Satyaram Meghwal, Tinku Sharma, Avinash Rathore, Akash Meghwal, Suraj Rathore, Bhola Yadav, Dheeraj Meghwal, Shiva Prajapati, Titu Sen, Krish Gautam, Hemant Meena, and Pintu Paraliya, he said.
The ruling BJP swept the Rajasthan urban local body polls winning at least 198 civic body head posts, more than twice the Congress' tally of 94.
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