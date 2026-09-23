ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan MLA Booked For 'Obstructing Official Duty, Blocking Road' On Urban Local Body Poll Result Day

Kota: Police have registered an FIR against Rajasthan Congress MLA Chetan Patel Kolana for allegedly obstructing official duty and blocking the road during counting of votes for urban local body polls on September 21.

Sultanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Daulat Sahu stated that a case has been registered against MLA Chetan Patel for obstructing official duty, blocking the road, and causing a traffic jam.

Besides Kolana, who represents the Pipalda assembly constituency in Kota, others have also been named in the case, Sahu said. Since the MLA is named in the FIR, the matter is being referred to the CID-CB for investigation, he added. The case against the MLA was registered on Tuesday night.

Rajasthan Congress MLA Chetan Patel Kolana (Special Arrangement)

The dispute arose after the Congress MLA was allegedly denied entry to the vote-counting venue that day and had initially left the scene. Congress councilors and office-bearers had protested against a BJP councilor's vehicle being allowed inside and had attempted to stop the car. Following the protest, MLA Chetan returned to the site, leading to a heated altercation and a commotion at the police station.

According to SHO Sahu, MLA Chetan, along with his supporters, staged a protest and blocked the road. “He also argued with and mistreated the SHO and other staff at the police station. He even attempted to prevent BJP councilors from casting their votes, thereby obstructing the police from performing their duties,” he said.