ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Missing 10-Year-Old Boy Found Murdered In Kota, Body Recovered From Bushes

The body of a 10-year-old boy, reported missing on Monday, was recovered in Kota on Tuesday night. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Kota: The body of a 10-year-old boy, who had gone missing from the Railway Colony police station area in Kota, Rajasthan, was recovered from bushes in the city. The child was missing from his home, after which his family lodged a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, police found the mutilated body of the minor in a secluded area, triggering shock in the locality.

Senior police officials, the dog squad, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot and collected samples. According to police, looking at the condition of the body, it is suspected that the minor was attacked with a stone.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Subhash Chandra Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Second) Poonam Chauhan and a large number of police personnel were present at the scene.

Railway Colony Station House Officer Ramswaroop Meena stated that Amar Singh, a Body Repair Shop fitter at the Railway Workshop, lodged a missing person complaint about his son, Mayank, on Tuesday morning, after Mayank had not returned home since leaving on Monday.