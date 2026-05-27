Rajasthan: Missing 10-Year-Old Boy Found Murdered In Kota, Body Recovered From Bushes
Police recovered the mutilated body of a missing child from bushes in Kota, while railway employees demanded swift action and security measures.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
Kota: The body of a 10-year-old boy, who had gone missing from the Railway Colony police station area in Kota, Rajasthan, was recovered from bushes in the city. The child was missing from his home, after which his family lodged a complaint with the police.
During the investigation, police found the mutilated body of the minor in a secluded area, triggering shock in the locality.
Senior police officials, the dog squad, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot and collected samples. According to police, looking at the condition of the body, it is suspected that the minor was attacked with a stone.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Subhash Chandra Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Second) Poonam Chauhan and a large number of police personnel were present at the scene.
Railway Colony Station House Officer Ramswaroop Meena stated that Amar Singh, a Body Repair Shop fitter at the Railway Workshop, lodged a missing person complaint about his son, Mayank, on Tuesday morning, after Mayank had not returned home since leaving on Monday.
Despite searching for him, the family could not trace him. Police were investigating the case based on CCTV footage.
During the investigation, it was found that another boy had been seen with Mayank. After questioning him, police recovered Mayank's body from the bushes Tuesday night, based on the boy’s identification. Senior officials were informed and arrived at the scene, where evidence was collected.
After the murder, animals appear to have mutilated the body. The remains were collected with difficulty and sent to the mortuary.
Railway employees began protesting late Tuesday night upon learning of the murder. Community members also gathered at the scene. The protesters raised slogans against the railway administration outside the workshop gate, demanding a swift resolution to the case.
They also demanded that bushes on vacant railway land be cleared, fencing be installed and outsiders allegedly living illegally in vacant railway quarters be removed.
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