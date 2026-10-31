ETV Bharat / state

MBA Student Dies By Suicide In Jaipur, Police Probe On

The incident happened within the jurisdiction of the Shivdaspura police station. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A second-year MBA student at a private university died by suicide on Saturday. The incident happened within the jurisdiction of the Shivdaspura police station in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

The deceased was identified as Yashasvi Rohilla, a resident of Gurjar Ki Thadi, Jaipur.

She was scheduled to take a mid-semester examination today. However, the exam was postponed in the wake of this incident.

Upon receiving the information, the Shivdaspura police arrived at the scene and moved the body to the hospital mortuary.

Shivdaspura Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Gautam said that information was received on Saturday regarding the suicide of a second-year MBA student at a private university in the Shivdaspura area.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the site to collect evidence. However, the specific reasons for the suicide remain unclear. The police seized the student's mobile phone and were actively investigating the matter.