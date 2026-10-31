MBA Student Dies By Suicide In Jaipur, Police Probe On
She was scheduled to take a mid-semester examination, which was postponed in the wake of this incident.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Jaipur: A second-year MBA student at a private university died by suicide on Saturday. The incident happened within the jurisdiction of the Shivdaspura police station in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.
The deceased was identified as Yashasvi Rohilla, a resident of Gurjar Ki Thadi, Jaipur.
She was scheduled to take a mid-semester examination today. However, the exam was postponed in the wake of this incident.
Upon receiving the information, the Shivdaspura police arrived at the scene and moved the body to the hospital mortuary.
Shivdaspura Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Gautam said that information was received on Saturday regarding the suicide of a second-year MBA student at a private university in the Shivdaspura area.
A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the site to collect evidence. However, the specific reasons for the suicide remain unclear. The police seized the student's mobile phone and were actively investigating the matter.
Shortly before the incident, the student had been interacting normally with friends. Afterwards, she left the classroom and took the fatal step.
Following the incident, other students and university staff rushed to the scene. The university administration subsequently declared a holiday for the students.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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