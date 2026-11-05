ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Man Stabbed, Beaten To Death With Sticks, In Rajsamand; Two Suspects Detained

Rajsamand: A man was allegedly kicked, punched, and beaten to death with sticks by a group of assailants near Jal Chakki on Salus Road in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Wednesday night.

The attackers also stabbed him with a knife before fleeing the scene. Preliminary investigation suggests that an old rivalry may have led to the killing.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Singh alias Surendra Singh, a resident of Gajsinh Ki Bhagal in Charbhuja. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Kankroli Police Station.

Police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the attack. Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pareek and Deputy Superintendent of Police Netrapal Singh reached the scene along with other personnel. A Mobile Operation Group (MOB) team also collected evidence from the spot.

Suresh Singh sustained serious injuries in the attack and later died. His body has been kept in the mortuary of the RK District Hospital, and his family has been informed. Police have detained two suspects who had taken the injured victim to the hospital after the assault, and are searching for the rest accused.