Rajasthan: Man Shoots Wife, Then Dies By Suicide At Wedding In Bharatpur
Wedding celebrations in Bharatpur turned tragic after a man shot his wife and died by suicide, leaving family and villagers in shock.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Bharatpur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly shot his wife and then killed himself at a wedding function they were attending. The incident that occurred in Singhawali village in the Roopwas area of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on Friday left the entire region in shock.
Following a family dispute, a man allegedly shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The man died on the spot, while his wife sustained critical injuries. The joy of a wedding ceremony turned into mourning within moments, triggering panic across the village.
According to Shyam Singh, the Head Constable in-charge of the RBM outpost, Raghvendra, a resident of Baruar (Khairagarh) in Uttar Pradesh, had come to his wife Radhika's maternal home in Singhawali village to attend a wedding. Around 11 am on Friday, shortly after the bride's farewell, the shooting took place. Before people present at the venue could react, both were found lying in a pool of blood, causing chaos at the ceremony.
Married For Four Years
A relative of the injured woman said the incident stemmed from a family dispute. Both were rushed to Roopwas Hospital, where doctors declared Raghvendra dead. Radhika, who was critically injured, was referred to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur for further treatment, where she is undergoing care.
Raghvendra worked as a truck driver. The couple had been married for about four years and had a young child. The incident has left the village and nearby areas in shock and grief.
Head Constable Shyam Singh said a case has been registered and a detailed investigation is underway. Preliminary findings suggest that the incident is linked to domestic discord.
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