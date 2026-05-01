ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Man Shoots Wife, Then Dies By Suicide At Wedding In Bharatpur

Bharatpur: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly shot his wife and then killed himself at a wedding function they were attending. The incident that occurred in Singhawali village in the Roopwas area of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, on Friday left the entire region in shock.

Following a family dispute, a man allegedly shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The man died on the spot, while his wife sustained critical injuries. The joy of a wedding ceremony turned into mourning within moments, triggering panic across the village.

According to Shyam Singh, the Head Constable in-charge of the RBM outpost, Raghvendra, a resident of Baruar (Khairagarh) in Uttar Pradesh, had come to his wife Radhika's maternal home in Singhawali village to attend a wedding. Around 11 am on Friday, shortly after the bride's farewell, the shooting took place. Before people present at the venue could react, both were found lying in a pool of blood, causing chaos at the ceremony.

Married For Four Years