Rajasthan | Man Kills Mother With Bricks In Dholpur Village; Police Probe Underway

Dholpur: A man allegedly beat his mother to death with bricks and stones on Wednesday morning in Basai Ghiyaram village, located on the banks of the Chambal River under the Rajakheda police station area of Dholpur district, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 AM when the accused, identified as Sanjay, attacked his mother, Son Devi, on the village street. Police said that he struck her with bricks and stones until she suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Eyewitnesses said that several villagers were present during the attack, but no one intervened to save the woman.

The incident was reported to police at around 8.30 AM, following which a police team led by Station House Officer Gambhir Singh rushed to the spot. The police secured the area and called a forensic team to collect evidence from the scene. The body of the deceased was later sent to the mortuary at Shaheed Bhagwat Singh Community Hall Centre in Rajakheda for post-mortem examination.