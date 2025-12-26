ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Man Held For Renting Bank Account For Rs 1.25 Cr Cyber Fraud

Alwar: The Rajasthan Police have busted a cyber fraud syndicate that allegedly duped a 76-year-old woman of Rs 1.25 crore and arrested a 22-year-old man, the police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Dilip Singh Gurjar (22), a resident of Dausa district, was arrested from Pichupada Kala under Bandikui police station area and Rs 3.50 lakh in cash was recovered from him. Dilip had allegedly lent out his bank account to the main accused, Ramveer Gurjar, in exchange of Rs 10,000 per transaction. Search is underway for Ramveer, police added.

According to police, a complaint lodged by the victim, a resident of Scheme Number One in Alwar, at the cyber police station last week stated that the accused, posing as police officers, had placed her under 'digital arrest' for a week, claiming she was involved in a money laundering case and coerced her into transferring Rs 1,25,05,000 to avoid legal action.