Rajasthan Man Held For Renting Bank Account For Rs 1.25 Cr Cyber Fraud
A cyber fraudster had rented the man's bank account and promised to pay him Rs 10,000 per transaction.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
Alwar: The Rajasthan Police have busted a cyber fraud syndicate that allegedly duped a 76-year-old woman of Rs 1.25 crore and arrested a 22-year-old man, the police said on Friday.
The accused, identified as Dilip Singh Gurjar (22), a resident of Dausa district, was arrested from Pichupada Kala under Bandikui police station area and Rs 3.50 lakh in cash was recovered from him. Dilip had allegedly lent out his bank account to the main accused, Ramveer Gurjar, in exchange of Rs 10,000 per transaction. Search is underway for Ramveer, police added.
According to police, a complaint lodged by the victim, a resident of Scheme Number One in Alwar, at the cyber police station last week stated that the accused, posing as police officers, had placed her under 'digital arrest' for a week, claiming she was involved in a money laundering case and coerced her into transferring Rs 1,25,05,000 to avoid legal action.
Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said a case was registered and a team was formed to probe the matter. "During investigation, bank accounts were examined, revealing that the money was transferred to an account in Bhubaneswar. The main mastermind of the case is still absconding and will be arrested very soon," he said.
Chaudhary said investigations revealed that the defrauded amount was found to have been transferred to Dilip Singh Gurjar's account and he was immediately arrested.
Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the main accused, Ramveer Gurjar, had opened Dilip's account for transferring the money and promised him Rs 10,000 for every transaction in this account. Police have already recovered and frozen Rs 58.50 lakh in this case, the SP added.
