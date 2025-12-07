ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Man Fakes Suicide To Escape Action In Rape Case, Arrested

Jaipur: A man booked for rape allegedly staged a suicide in Ajmer to evade arrest in the case, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the man, identified as Ramlal, a resident of Bhilwara district, was arrested from the Ajmer railway station on Saturday. Police earlier received information that a youth had jumped off the bridge, but an investigation revealed that to be untrue.

A police officer said that when police reached the spot on receiving information, a suicide note, photocopies of the Aadhaar card, a passport-size photograph, and a motorcycle were found. "SDRF teams searched the river for three days but found no body," the official said.

During verification based on the documents recovered, police learnt that Ramlal was an accused in a rape case registered at the Jahazpur police station in Bhilwara. "This raised suspicion that the suicide was staged to escape action. The man was traced on December 6 and was caught at the railway station before he boarded a train," the official said.