Rajasthan Man Fakes Suicide To Escape Action In Rape Case, Arrested
Ramlal, a resident of Bhilwara was arrested from Ajmer railway station for faking his own death, said police.
By PTI
Published : December 7, 2025 at 10:11 PM IST
Jaipur: A man booked for rape allegedly staged a suicide in Ajmer to evade arrest in the case, police said on Sunday.
According to officials, the man, identified as Ramlal, a resident of Bhilwara district, was arrested from the Ajmer railway station on Saturday. Police earlier received information that a youth had jumped off the bridge, but an investigation revealed that to be untrue.
A police officer said that when police reached the spot on receiving information, a suicide note, photocopies of the Aadhaar card, a passport-size photograph, and a motorcycle were found. "SDRF teams searched the river for three days but found no body," the official said.
During verification based on the documents recovered, police learnt that Ramlal was an accused in a rape case registered at the Jahazpur police station in Bhilwara. "This raised suspicion that the suicide was staged to escape action. The man was traced on December 6 and was caught at the railway station before he boarded a train," the official said.
The accused was handed over to the Bhilwara police for further investigation.
Last year, Sultanpur police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a 30-year-old man for faking his own death to avoid repaying a loan of Rs 10 lakh.
For this, the accused, Vikrant Verma killed a man and set his body ablaze to pass it off as his own. Verma reportedly lured a 60-year-old contractual driver of a CHC Dwarikanath Shukla, known for his alcoholism and impoverished circumstances, with an offer of alcohol.
He along with two of his aides then murdered Shukla and burned his body, aiming to eliminate any identifiable remains. He then spread the news of his suicide and fled to his girlfriend in Panipat (Haryana),” said Sultanpur SP Somen Barma.
