Rajasthan Man Dies In Africa, Family Urges Centre To Bring Body Home

The family informed local authorities that he died on February 11 while undergoing treatment. ( ETV Bharat )

Alwar: A man of Dhamred village in Rajasthan's Rajgarh subdivision has died in Lusaka, Zambia, where he had gone for work around six months ago. The family has appealed to the administration to facilitate the repatriation of his body to India.

The deceased, identified as Gangaram Yogi, had travelled to Africa on August 15, 2025, through a contractor from Kishangarh-Ajmer to work in a marble mining company. He had earlier been working as a tempo driver in Jaipur.

According to Gram Panchayat administrator Seema Meena, Gangaram was employed in a marble mine in Lusaka city. The family informed local authorities that he died on February 11 while undergoing treatment.