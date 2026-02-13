ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Man Dies In Africa, Family Urges Centre To Bring Body Home

Bhupender Yadav has assured the family that steps are being taken to bring the deceased worker’s body back to India.

The family informed local authorities that he died on February 11 while undergoing treatment. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 13, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Alwar: A man of Dhamred village in Rajasthan's Rajgarh subdivision has died in Lusaka, Zambia, where he had gone for work around six months ago. The family has appealed to the administration to facilitate the repatriation of his body to India.

The deceased, identified as Gangaram Yogi, had travelled to Africa on August 15, 2025, through a contractor from Kishangarh-Ajmer to work in a marble mining company. He had earlier been working as a tempo driver in Jaipur.

According to Gram Panchayat administrator Seema Meena, Gangaram was employed in a marble mine in Lusaka city. The family informed local authorities that he died on February 11 while undergoing treatment.

Gangaram's nephew, Vishnu Yogi, said his uncle worked as a hole major in the mine. The family had been in regular contact with him, but communication stopped three days before they received information about his death. According to the family, they were told that he had developed a fever and was administered an injection by doctors, after which he passed away.

Gangaram is survived by a son and two daughters. Seema Meena said she has spoken to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav over the phone regarding the matter. The minister has assured that efforts will be made to bring the body back to India at the earliest.

