ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Man Dies By Suicide At In-Law's House In Haryana

Sonipat: A man died by suicide at his in-laws' house in Haryana's Sonipat district on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Rakesh, was from Rajasthan and had married Pooja, a resident of Kalupur, Sonipat, nine years ago, out of love. Police have registered a case against the in-laws and have begun an investigation.

A few days ago, due to a dispute between the two, Pooja returned to her home in Kalupur. Rakesh's brother, Bhajanlal, alleged that Pooja took money from Rakesh and went to her home in Sonipat. "When Rakesh went to take her back, Pooja's family harassed him. As a result, Rakesh died by suicide, unable to bear the insult," Bhajanlal said.

In a phone conversation with his nephew, Rakesh has allegedly accused his wife's two brothers, mother, one brother's wife and his maternal uncle of harassing him.