Rajasthan Man Dies By Suicide At In-Law's House In Haryana
In a phone conversation with his nephew, Rakesh allegedly accused his wife's two brothers, mother, one brother's wife and his maternal uncle of harassing him.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 12:10 AM IST
Sonipat: A man died by suicide at his in-laws' house in Haryana's Sonipat district on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Rakesh, was from Rajasthan and had married Pooja, a resident of Kalupur, Sonipat, nine years ago, out of love. Police have registered a case against the in-laws and have begun an investigation.
A few days ago, due to a dispute between the two, Pooja returned to her home in Kalupur. Rakesh's brother, Bhajanlal, alleged that Pooja took money from Rakesh and went to her home in Sonipat. "When Rakesh went to take her back, Pooja's family harassed him. As a result, Rakesh died by suicide, unable to bear the insult," Bhajanlal said.
In a phone conversation with his nephew, Rakesh has allegedly accused his wife's two brothers, mother, one brother's wife and his maternal uncle of harassing him.
Giving details, ACP Rajpal said, "Rakesh, a resident of Bhadra, Rajasthan, was in love with Pooja, a resident of Sonipat, and he had married her nine years ago. He died by suicide at her in-laws' place. He was admitted for treatment but died. Following the family's complaint, a case has been filed against the in-laws, and an investigation is on."
The official said the marital discord is believed to be the cause of the suicide though police are investigating to get to the root of the case,
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
