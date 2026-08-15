ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Man Arrested for Following, Liking Social Media Posts of Pakistani Gangsters

Chittorgarh: A joint team comprising the Chittorgarh District Special Team (DST) and the Bassi Police Station has arrested a suspect for following Pakistani gangsters on social media and liking their reels. The police are conducting further investigations to unravel their linkages.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh informed that, following directives from Police Headquarters and under the supervision of Bassi Station House Officer (SHO) Prem Singh Jadon, a team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Suraj Kumar was constituted.

While monitoring social media platforms to identify criminals, the team was keeping a close watch on individuals who followed gangsters and other criminals. During this process, ASI Suraj received specific inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Acting on this information, the team detained a suspect who identified himself as Jagdish Meena, a resident of Baldarkha under Bassi Police Station limits.