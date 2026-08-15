Rajasthan Man Arrested for Following, Liking Social Media Posts of Pakistani Gangsters
Jagdish followed the Instagram accounts of Pakistani gangsters like Shahzad Bhatti, Ajmal Gurjar, and Zafar Supari—and frequently liked their reels.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 2:23 AM IST
Chittorgarh: A joint team comprising the Chittorgarh District Special Team (DST) and the Bassi Police Station has arrested a suspect for following Pakistani gangsters on social media and liking their reels. The police are conducting further investigations to unravel their linkages.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh informed that, following directives from Police Headquarters and under the supervision of Bassi Station House Officer (SHO) Prem Singh Jadon, a team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Suraj Kumar was constituted.
While monitoring social media platforms to identify criminals, the team was keeping a close watch on individuals who followed gangsters and other criminals. During this process, ASI Suraj received specific inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).
Acting on this information, the team detained a suspect who identified himself as Jagdish Meena, a resident of Baldarkha under Bassi Police Station limits.
Followed Pakistani Gangsters' IDs and Liked Reels
Jagdish followed the Instagram accounts of Pakistani gangsters like Shahzad Bhatti, Ajmal Gurjar, and Zafar Supari—and frequently liked their reels.
Consequently, the suspect's phone was examined. The inspection confirmed that he was following the Instagram IDs of gangsters and had liked reels uploaded by them. Following this, Jagdish Meena was detained and, after necessary questioning, formally arrested. His mobile phone has been seized and is currently being examined by the Special Vigilance Team.
The SP noted that, acting on similar intelligence from the IB, the Chittorgarh DST had previously arrested Kiran Singh, a resident of Daulatpura under Parsoli Police Station, for following and liking the social media content of the same Pakistani gangsters.