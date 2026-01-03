ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Man Alleges ‘Social Boycott’ By Village Panchayat In Udaipur After Land Dispute

Udaipur: A village panchayat in the Ogna village of Udaipur, Rajasthan, allegedly issued a decree against a man, asking villagers to “socially boycott” him and his family.

The victim, namely Ratanlal Patel, said the decree was issued following a land dispute, warning anyone violating the boycott would be fined. “Some villagers formally documented the decision on paper and circulated it across the village,” he said.

The incident took place on December 24, and the victim filed a written complaint at the Ogna Police Station on December 26, but Patel alleged that no action had been taken so far.

Following this, he approached the district collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the district collector and the district superintendent of police, detailing his ordeal.