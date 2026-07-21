ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Man, 2 Sons Detained For Assaulting Young Man In Viral Video; 10 Booked

Bundi: A man and his two sons were detained after a video from a village in Rajasthan’s Hindoli area went viral, showing a group of people surrounding a young man and brutally assaulting him.

Furthermore, the young man was subjected to public humiliation; his face was smeared with soot, and a garland of shoes was placed around his neck.

The Hindoli police swung into action, registered a case, and detained three accused individuals while a search for others is underway. Hindoli Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Bhardwaj confirmed the incident, stating that the video originated in a village. Prima facie, the matter appears to be linked to a romantic affair.

However, the police maintain that taking the law into one's own hands cannot be permitted under any circumstances. Given the gravity of the incident, an investigation has been launched, and efforts are being made to identify others seen in the video.

Investigating Officer ASI Jitendra Singh said that, based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against 10 individuals, including Rajesh, Mohan Lal, and Gorulal, for assault and other offences.