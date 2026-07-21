Rajasthan: Man, 2 Sons Detained For Assaulting Young Man In Viral Video; 10 Booked
The young man was subjected to public humiliation; his face was smeared with soot, and a garland of shoes was placed around his neck.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Bundi: A man and his two sons were detained after a video from a village in Rajasthan’s Hindoli area went viral, showing a group of people surrounding a young man and brutally assaulting him.
Furthermore, the young man was subjected to public humiliation; his face was smeared with soot, and a garland of shoes was placed around his neck.
The Hindoli police swung into action, registered a case, and detained three accused individuals while a search for others is underway. Hindoli Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Bhardwaj confirmed the incident, stating that the video originated in a village. Prima facie, the matter appears to be linked to a romantic affair.
However, the police maintain that taking the law into one's own hands cannot be permitted under any circumstances. Given the gravity of the incident, an investigation has been launched, and efforts are being made to identify others seen in the video.
Investigating Officer ASI Jitendra Singh said that, based on the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against 10 individuals, including Rajesh, Mohan Lal, and Gorulal, for assault and other offences.
The incident reportedly happened on July 18. The viral video clearly shows the accused assaulting the young man, smearing soot on his face, and humiliating him by making him wear a garland of shoes. The police have detained three main accused and are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects.
According to the police investigation, the incident is connected to a missing person case filed in February. At that time, a man had reported his wife missing. The investigation revealed that the woman was in a relationship with the victim and had left home with him. The police later located the woman, and the victim was subsequently named as an accused. The police believe the assault on the victim was an act of retaliation stemming from that old dispute.
After verifying the video, the Hindoli police station team promptly registered the victim's complaint and detained the three main accused. SHO Bhardwaj stated that every individual involved in the incident would be identified and face legal action.
This is not the first such incident in the Hindoli area. In May 2026, people in Kabri village apprehended a young man accused of defrauding women by posing as a fake Village Development Officer (VDO). On that occasion, too, the young man was forced to lick shoes in public, an incident captured in a video that went viral on social media.
Also Read: