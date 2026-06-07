ETV Bharat / state

Murdered Rajasthan Mahant's Mortal Remains Laid To Rest, Followers Demand Justice

Sawai Madhopur: The mortal remains of a Rajasthan priest who was brutally murdered within the premises of a temple in Rajasthan were laid to rest in samadhi at the ashram located at Chanakya Dah here on Sunday.

Devanand Maharaj, the Mahant (head priest) of Chandresal Math in the Borkheda police station area of ​​Kota, had been stabbed to death on Friday night. Before the samadhi ritual, a funeral procession was held with the mortal remains placed on a tractor-trolley, accompanied by thousands of followers. Subsequently, the body was laid to rest within the ashram premises.

Khushiram, a follower of the late priest, said that if the killers were not arrested soon, seers and villagers would launch a protest. He demanded that the killers either be killed in a police encounter or hanged, a demand echoed by the Mahant's other followers, family members and fellow saints equally.

The deceased's brother said that the victim originally hailed from Rajmana village in the Chauth ka Barwara police station area of ​​Sawai Madhopur. Having left his family years ago to become an ascetic, he had assumed the role of Mahant at both the Chanakya Dah ashram and the Chandresal Math in Kota.