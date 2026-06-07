Murdered Rajasthan Mahant's Mortal Remains Laid To Rest, Followers Demand Justice
The Mahant (head priest) of Chandresal Math in the Borkheda police station area of Kota had been stabbed to death on Friday night.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Sawai Madhopur: The mortal remains of a Rajasthan priest who was brutally murdered within the premises of a temple in Rajasthan were laid to rest in samadhi at the ashram located at Chanakya Dah here on Sunday.
Devanand Maharaj, the Mahant (head priest) of Chandresal Math in the Borkheda police station area of Kota, had been stabbed to death on Friday night. Before the samadhi ritual, a funeral procession was held with the mortal remains placed on a tractor-trolley, accompanied by thousands of followers. Subsequently, the body was laid to rest within the ashram premises.
Khushiram, a follower of the late priest, said that if the killers were not arrested soon, seers and villagers would launch a protest. He demanded that the killers either be killed in a police encounter or hanged, a demand echoed by the Mahant's other followers, family members and fellow saints equally.
The deceased's brother said that the victim originally hailed from Rajmana village in the Chauth ka Barwara police station area of Sawai Madhopur. Having left his family years ago to become an ascetic, he had assumed the role of Mahant at both the Chanakya Dah ashram and the Chandresal Math in Kota.
Outraged by the murder, seers and devotees staged a sit-in protest, demanding justice. The seers presented five demands to the administration: formation of a SIT to conduct a thorough investigation, a trial in a fast-track court leading to the punishment of the perpetrators, the construction of a samadhi (memorial shrine) and monument for the Mahant at Chanakya Dah, the establishment of a college named after him at the district headquarters, and the renaming of the Rajwana government school in his honour.
Following the protest and several rounds of negotiations, the administration agreed to all the demands. Subsequently, the family members claimed the Mahant's body, which was brought to the Chanakya Dah Ashram in Sawai Madhopur, where the samadhi rites were performed.
The police, which formed seven teams to apprehend the accused involved in the murder, detained several suspects, but could not ascertain the motive behind the murder.
The head priest's followers, family members and fellow saints warned that if the government and administration failed to deliver justice, they would take to the streets and launch an agitation.
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